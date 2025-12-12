These images that appear to show a shirtless President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein with young women aren’t real.

Social media users shared purported photos of President Donald Trump and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein with young women, but these images weren’t released by the House Committee on Oversight.

The images, which resemble Polaroid photos, appear to show Trump hugging a young woman wearing only underwear and another with her wearing a bathrobe. Other photos show Epstein laying down and posing with a young woman in a white outfit.

"The Epstein photo dump has been released," says the Dec. 12 X post.

Another X post reads, "Not AI, not photoshopped, just an old photo taken from the Epstein archives. There’s a special place in Hell."

Other users on Instagram, Facebook and Threads also shared the photos as early as Dec. 9.

(Screenshot from X post.)

But there are signs these photos were, in fact, generated using artificial intelligence tools.

In the image on the top left, the young woman appears to be missing an arm.

In that same image, Trump’s nose looks different from other old images of him, and part of his face is missing.

Epstein’s arm in the top right image is darker than the rest of his body.

In the bottom right image, Epstein is missing an eye.

In a fuller version of the images posted on Threads, some of Trump’s fingers are missing in the bottom left image.

PolitiFact found no credible news reports about these images. Instead, we found other fact-checkers saying they are fake.

We also didn’t find them in released documents from Epstein’s estate by members of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. Both the committee and, separately, its Democratic minority members have released thousands of photos and documents from Epstein’s estate since September. The Justice Department began releasing more documents Dec. 19 to comply with the deadline set in a law Trump signed.

While these images aren’t real,Trump has appeared in other Epstein related photos, including some published by Oversight Committee Democrats on Dec. 12; Trump has not been connected to Epstein’s crimes.

Since these images aren’t real, we rate this claim Pants on Fire!

