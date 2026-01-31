These images of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani as a child with his mother and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were created by a parody account using artificial intelligence.

Social media posts claim to show photos of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani as a child, along with his mother Mira Nair, attending multiple events with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. But the images aren’t real.

American actor Michael Rapaport posted a picture on X showing Nair, a filmmaker, holding a baby and standing next to former President Bill Clinton and Epstein in what looks like a tropical setting.

"Mira Nair holding her baby Zohran Mamdani with Bill and Epstein," Rapaport wrote Jan. 31. "Yeah….read that again…."

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones shared another image Feb. 1 on X of what appeared to be Mamdani as a child posing with Nair, Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein, Clinton, Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.

Other X users also shared multiple images of Mamdani as a child supposedly attending Epstein’s events.

(Screenshot of X post)

The images went viral online after the Department of Justice released millions of more documents related to the Epstein files. The files include a 2009 email that says Nair attended an after-party for the film Amelia, which she directed. The party was held at Maxwell’s Manhattan townhouse.

Mamdani was born in 1991 and the email is from 2009, so if Mamdani had attended the party with his mother, he would have been about 18 years old at the time, not a child as the images claim to show.

PolitiFact found that the images of Nair with Mamdani as a child and Epstein were generated with artificial intelligence.

The photos originated on a parody account known as "DFF," which describes itself on X as sharing "high quality AI videos and memes."

The account shared the fake photos Jan. 31 and all of them had a "DFF" watermark. It also admitted one of the images was fake, saying, "Damn you guys failed. I purposely made him a baby which would technically make this pic 34 years old. Yikes."

(Screenshot of AI-images with DFF watermarks)

PolitiFact uploaded the three images shared by DFF to Gemini, Google’s AI tool. It found the images contain the SynthID watermark for images created or edited by the tool. It's not visible looking at the images, but Google's technology can detect it.

We rate the claim that images shared on X are real photos of Mamdani as a child with his mother and Epstein Pants on Fire!