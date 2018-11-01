Fact-checking Trump's campaign rallies: the final stretch

We're fact-checking the biggest falsehoods from President Donald Trump's final push of rallies before Election Day. This story will be updated as Trump moves around the country in support of Republican candidates for Congress and state governor.

OCT. 31 – FORT MYERS, FLA.

NOV. 1 – COLUMBIA, MO.

"We passed a massive tax cut, biggest tax cut, for working families."

Oct. 31, Fort Myers, Fla.

Trump repeated the false claim that the 2017 Republican tax plan was the biggest tax cut in U.S. history.

There’s no question the tax bill was a significant piece of legislation. But even by estimates most favorable to the president, we found the Trump tax cut is exceeded in size by other historical examples.

In inflation-adjusted dollars, the recent tax bill is the fourth-largest since 1940. As a percentage of GDP, it ranks seventh.

— John Kruzel

"Congress has never passed a law requiring birthright citizenship for illegal aliens, and the Constitution does not — I say that to the media — does not require it — read it — because illegal aliens are not subject to the jurisdiction of the United States."

Oct. 31, Fort Myers, Fla.

Most legal scholars disagree.

The question of whether Trump could undo the policy through executive order — which he’s claimed he has the authority to do — would ultimately be for the Supreme Court to resolve. But the consensus view is that virtually anyone born on U.S. soil has citizenship.

The Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution says that "all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside."

One constitutional scholar told us this unquestionably covers the children of unauthorized migrants. Others cited prior Supreme Court decisions interpreting the Fourteenth Amendment as additional support for the view that birthright citizenship can only be undone by amending the Constitution.

— John Kruzel

"Democrats want open borders."

Oct. 31, Fort Myers, Fla.

This is wrong. We found no examples of Democratic candidates pushing for open borders.

Some top Democratic lawmakers have called for a restructuring of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. A few other Democrats seem to want the agency shuttered.

Still, that’s a far cry from calling for immigrants to freely cross the border.

— John Kruzel

"U.S. Steel is now building seven plants"

Nov. 1, Columbia, Mo.

Trump has repeatedly exaggerated the scale of U.S. Steel’s expansion.

Between restarts, new mills and expansions, the steel industry has seen significant investment this year. But Trump is wrong: U.S. Steel is restarting two shuttered mills, not seven. Other companies are re-opening or building a few other mills. We have rated similar claims by Trump False.

— John Kruzel

Trump said that after 44 years of trying to pass the Veterans Choice program, "I got it approved"

Nov. 1, Columbia, Mo.

Trump is wrong that Veterans Choice wasn’t passed until he came into office.

Congress passed a new version of a Choice program in June 2018 — but the program itself has been around since 2014.

After the scandal of long waits and the efforts of administrators at some facilities to cover that up, Congress and the Obama administration passed the Veterans Access, Choice and Accountability Act of 2014. We rated a similar claim by Trump False.

— John Kruzel

"I want the cleanest water on the planet. We want the cleanest air on the planet. And we've got it. But we want to keep it just that way."

Nov. 1, Columbia, Mo.

This is misleading.

The United States has ample room to improve on air quality when it comes to other developed democracies. While some cities’ water systems violate domestic environmental standards, the United States overall ties for best when it comes to drinking water. We rated a similar statement Mostly False.