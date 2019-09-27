Stay Connected:

What are your questions about the Trump-Ukraine-Biden phone call?

By Josie Hollingsworth on Friday, September 27th, 2019 at 1:41 p.m.

What questions do you have about Ukraine, the whistleblower complaint, or an impeachment inquiry?

 

RELATED STORY: Here's the readout of Donald Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

RELATED STORY: What the whistleblower law says about sharing complaints with Congress

RELATED STORY: Donald Trump said European nations have not put money into Ukraine. They have put in a lot