President-elect Donald Trump’s tough stance against illegal immigration and pledge to enforce immigration laws became one of his most powerful rallying cries during his campaign for the White House.

Trump supporters cheered him on as he vowed to end President Barack Obama’s plans to shield from deportation millions of undocumented immigrants, to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and to temporarily suspend immigration from areas with "a proven history of terrorism" against the United States, Europe or allies.

Trump has also called for "extreme vetting" and an "ideological" screening of people who want to come to the United States, to make sure they share America's values.

Here’s a recap of Trump’s 10-point immigration plan:

1. Build an "impenetrable physical wall on the southern border" that he says Mexico will pay for.

2. End "catch-and-release." If anyone is caught illegally crossing the border, that person will be detained until deported.

3. Deport immigrants in the country illegally convicted of crimes.

4. End sanctuary cities (cities where local law enforcement officers aren’t required to alert federal authorities to people in the country illegally).

5. End Obama’s executive actions, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents (DAPA) and triple the number of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

6. Suspend issuance of visas to people in places where "adequate screening cannot occur, until proven and effective vetting mechanisms can be put into place."

7. Make sure countries take back their own citizens when the United State orders them deported.

8. Fully implement at all land, air and sea ports a biometric entry-exit visa tracking system.

9. "Turn off the jobs and benefits magnet" that attract immigrants who come to the United States illegally.

10. Reform legal immigration and keep it "within historic norms," to serve the best interests of America and its workers.

Whether Trump will actually follow through on these pledges remains to be seen, said Stephen W. Yale-Loehr, professor of immigration law practice at Cornell Law School.

"Some actions, like reversing President Obama’s immigration executive actions, can be done unilaterally," Yale-Loehr said. "Others, like building a wall and strengthening border security, will require Congress to change current law or to agree to spend the billions of dollars such proposals will require."

Some of Trump’s more controversial proposals like the creation of a new ideological test for admission to the United States "that would assess an immigrant’s stances on issues like religious freedom, gender equality and gay rights, would surely provoke constitutional challenges in the courts," Yale-Loehr said.

Trump is expected to be sworn into office Jan. 20, 2017. His administration will work with Republican majorities in the House and Senate.