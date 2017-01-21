How Fox, MSNBC and CNN are covering the Women's March

Women and men marched in cities around the world for equal rights Saturday, the day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

The size of the total protest, called the Women's March, isn't known, but estimates have ranged from 2 million to 3 million.

How much Americans are seeing of the protest today, however, depends on what cable news network you're watching. We searched closed captioning transcripts of the three major cable news networks -- CNN, MSNBC and Fox News -- to calculate how each was covering the march. We searched the words "women," "march," and "Women's March" from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The word "march," for instance, has been said 128 times on MSNBC, 96 times on CNN and 32 times on Fox News.

The full results are below.