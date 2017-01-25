Says ICE and border patrol officers "unanimously endorsed me for president."

On the same day that President Donald Trump signed executive orders to build a border wall and hire more immigration law enforcement officials, he commended employees already serving the country for their service — and for their support.

"We are going to restore the rule of law in the United States," Trump said Jan. 25 at the Department of Homeland Security. "Before we go any further, I want to recognize the ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and border patrol officers in this room today and to honor their service and not just because they unanimously endorsed me for president. That helps, but that's not the only reason."

It was not the first time Trump touted endorsements from immigration officers, but did they unanimously endorse him?

Not exactly.

Support from ICE, border patrol unions

ICE agents are represented by the National Immigration and Customs Enforcement Council, and border patrol officers are represented by the National Border Patrol Council.

Both unions endorsed Trump during the presidential campaign. But it is misleading for Trump to say ICE and border patrol officers unanimously endorsed him.

The National Immigration and Customs Enforcement Council represents 5,000 immigration officers and law enforcement support staff. ICE has about 20,000 employees, including nearly 6,000 agents and officers in removal operations.

A statement from the ICE union posted September 2016 on Trump’s presidential campaign website says their endorsement of Trump was the first ever by a vote of the membership.

In that same statement, council president Chris Crane said Trump’s Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton received 5 percent of that vote.

The other union, the National Border Patrol Council, represents 16,500 border patrol agents.

The union's endorsement was based on a vote of just 11 leaders of the group, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The May 2016 Los Angeles Times article reported that agents in El Paso, Texas, had asked their local union to "disavow the endorsement," but that their attempt failed in a 14-13 vote.

Our ruling

Trump said ICE and border patrol officers "unanimously endorsed me for president."

Unions representing ICE and border patrol agents endorsed Trump for president. Not all officers represented by the ICE union voted to endorse Trump, and some border patrol agents in Texas asked their local union to disavow the national union’s endorsement.

Trump’s statement contains an element of truth but ignores critical facts that would give a different impression. We rate it Mostly False.