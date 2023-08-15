Former President Donald Trump faces 13 charges in a 41-count Georgia grand jury indictment of Trump and 18 others following an investigation into possible interference in the 2020 presidential election.

The charges against Trump include:

Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act O.C.G.A. § 16 14 4(c) 1

Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer

Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer

Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree O.C.G.A. 16 9-1(b)

Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writing O.C.G.A. §§ 16 4 8 & 16 1020

Filing False Documents O.C.G.A. § 16-1020.1(b)(1)

Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer O.C.G.A. §§ 16 4-7 & 16-10-1

False Statements and Writings O.C.G.A. § 16-10-20

The grand jury indicted 18 other people, including Trump lawyers John Eastman and Rudy Giuliani, and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis launched the Trump investigation in February 2021. The case focused on Trump’s post-2020 election phone calls to Georgia officials, including a call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on which Trump sought to "find" enough ballots to win the state. The investigation also focused on efforts by Trump and his allies to arrange a fake slate of Georgia electors that submitted certificates falsely attesting to a Trump win in the 2020 election.

This is the fourth indictment against Trump in 2023. In April, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges of falsifying business records related to a Manhattan grand jury investigation over hush money paid to adult film actor Stormy Daniels.

Trump also faces two federal grand jury indictments: one related to his handling of classified documents after the end of his presidency, and the other related to his efforts to overturn 2020 election results leading up to and on Jan. 6, 2021.

Read the charges against Trump here: