The indictment against former President Donald Trump is photographed on June 9, 2023. Trump is facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents according to the unsealed indictment. (AP) The indictment against former President Donald Trump is photographed on June 9, 2023. Trump is facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents according to the unsealed indictment. (AP)

By PolitiFact Staff August 1, 2023

PolitiFact has been fact-checking and monitoring the indictments of former President Donald Trump.

Here’s our key coverage of three indictments in one place.

Federal indictment of Trump for actions around Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack and fake electors scheme
Indictment date: August 1, 2023

Federal indictment of Trump, others for the handling of classified documents

Indictment date: June 9, 2023

Manhattan district attorney's case over Trump's business practices relating to "hush money" payment to Stormy Daniels

Indictment date: April 4, 2023

Read all of PolitiFact’s coverage on Donald Trump indictments

