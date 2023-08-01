Stand up for the facts!
PolitiFact has been fact-checking and monitoring the indictments of former President Donald Trump.
Here’s our key coverage of three indictments in one place.
Federal indictment of Trump for actions around Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack and fake electors scheme
Indictment date: August 1, 2023
What to know about 2020 election, Jan. 6 investigation and charges
Which charges could be in a Jan. 6 indictment of Donald Trump?
What we know about the Jan. 6 committee's criminal referrals
What the Jan. 6 hearings revealed about Trump’s actions before and after the Capitol attack
What was the fake elector plot by Trump allies following the 2020 election?
The 2021 Lie of the Year: Lies about the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and its significance
Federal indictment of Trump, others for the handling of classified documents
Indictment date: June 9, 2023
Read Donald Trump’s indictment in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents investigation
9 Trump claims about the Mar-a-Lago classified documents probe, fact-checked
Trump indicted in classified documents case: Here’s the timeline
Can Donald Trump run for president if charged and convicted of removing official records?
The differences in Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton’s classified document cases
Yes, Bill Clinton kept tapes in his sock drawer. Here's why Trump's case is different.
Fact-checking Donald Trump’s Bedminster speech following documents indictment
Manhattan district attorney's case over Trump's business practices relating to "hush money" payment to Stormy Daniels
Indictment date: April 4, 2023
Read the 34 felony charges in the Donald Trump indictment over the Stormy Daniels payoff
Stormy Daniels’ order to pay Trump in failed defamation lawsuit is unrelated to NY case
Timeline: What Donald Trump has said about Stormy Daniels and $130,000 payment
Fact-checking Trump on the Stormy Daniels case: The statute of limitations and the FEC's role
Fact-checking Trump’s post-indictment speech at Mar-a-Lago about Stormy Daniels payment
- Q&A: Can Trump run for president if indicted in Stormy Daniels case? What happens if he's arrested?
