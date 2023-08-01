PolitiFact has been fact-checking and monitoring the indictments of former President Donald Trump.

Here’s our key coverage of three indictments in one place.

Federal indictment of Trump for actions around Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack and fake electors scheme

Indictment date: August 1, 2023

Federal indictment of Trump, others for the handling of classified documents

Indictment date: June 9, 2023

Manhattan district attorney's case over Trump's business practices relating to "hush money" payment to Stormy Daniels

Indictment date: April 4, 2023