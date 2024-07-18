Stand up for the facts!

Fact-checking Donald Trump in final night of RNC 2024

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speats July 18, 2024, at the final night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. (AP ) Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speats July 18, 2024, at the final night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. (AP )

By PolitiFact Staff July 18, 2024

PolitiFact will live fact-check the fourth and final night of the 2024 Republican National Convention headlined by former President Donald Trump.

The lineup wraps an eventful week for the RNC, preceded by the attempted Trump assassination on July 13. Trump also announced his running-mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, who delivered a speech to delegates heavy on his biography and economically populist views, zeroing in on the Midwest’s manufacturing heritage and future.

Follow along with our live fact-checking here on our website and across our social media channels, including FacebookInstagramThreadsTikTok and X. 

