Shortly after a gunman opened fire on former President Donald Trump’s July 13 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, misinformation about the assassination attempt spread rapidly online. The shooting also became central to Trump and other Republicans’ messages at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Trump was struck in the upper part of his right ear before Secret Service agents escorted him off stage. He was then taken to a local hospital for treatment. One person in the audience was killed and two others were injured. The Secret Service said its snipers killed the gunman.

PolitiFact has fact-checked numerous claims about the assassination attempt, the shooter, Trump’s injuries and the Secret Service’s role that day. See a post or claim you want us to fact-check? Send it to [email protected].

No evidence shooting was staged

One of the earliest claims to emerge after the shooting was that it was staged — some claimed Trump faked the incident, while others said the Secret Service staged the attack. Both claims are baseless, and we rated them Pants on Fire.

Thousands of rally attendees, including news photographers and reporters, witnessed the event, and the FBI is investigating it as an assassination attempt.

Trump recounted the assassination attempt during his RNC speech

Trump opened his acceptance speech on the RNC’s final night by recounting the July 13 assassination attempt he survived at his rally five days earlier. Read his remarks in full context here.

Trump also credited his survival of the assassination attempt to a graphic about immigration. Here’s what the graphic was about.

Shooter was misidentified and his record was misstated

Numerous false claims about the gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, have circulated online in the days since the assassination attempt.

Claims about Trump’s injuries and Trump family activity

Several claims about Trump, his family and his injuries have gone viral since the shooting.

A photo doesn’t show a bullet hole in Trump’s chest. The apparent hole in the authentic image is a crease in a Secret Service agent’s jacket. Neither Trump, FBI investigators nor any major news outlets have mentioned a bullet hitting Trump’s chest.

Trump’s right ear did not "grow back" after it was wounded in the shooting. A photo claiming to show this is from 2022; Trump has worn a bandage on his ear since July 13.

Photos don’t show Trump golfing the day after he was injured at the rally. These photos predate the shooting.

Trump’s youngest son, Barron, didn’t attend the July 13 rally, as one photo claims to show. The image was taken at a different rally, four days before the shooting.

The Secret Service’s role on day of shooting

Although the Secret Service has been under scrutiny since the assassination attempt, some posts made false claims about agents’ actions.