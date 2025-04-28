Stand up for the facts!
Our only agenda is to publish the truth so you can be an informed participant in democracy.
We need your help.
I would like to contribute
If Your Time is short
-
For years, President Donald Trump and his allies have falsely or misleadingly said migrants are invading the U.S. and driving up crime, and that foreign countries are sending their prisoners to the U.S.
-
These narratives laid the groundwork for Trump’s policies during his first 100 days in office.
-
Trump invoked the rarely used Alien Enemies Act of 1798, questioned judges’ power to rule against him and has tried to end several legal immigration pathways.
In his first 100 days back in office, President Donald Trump invoked archaic immigration laws, questioned judges’ power to rule against him on immigration cases and attempted to end several legal immigration pathways.
Trump began laying the groundwork for his immigration plans long before his Jan. 20 inauguration.
For years, Trump and his allies have said falsely or without evidence that the U.S. is being invaded by migrants who are driving up crime rates and that foreign countries are sending their prisoners and mentally ill people to the U.S.
Several Trump administration officials also have said courts cannot and should not rule on Trump’s immigration actions because they deal with national security and foreign policy issues. In doing so, Trump "is seeking a lack of accountability to do things that the law otherwise prohibits," said Matthew Lindsay, a University of Baltimore law professor.
The Trump administration’s use of national security or foreign policy as a shield against judicial overview is a stark difference from other administrations, Lindsay said.
Sign up for PolitiFact texts
We talked to lawyers, historians and criminologists to examine the false narratives and spin propelling Trump’s immigration policies in the first 100 days.
Trump’s case for an ‘invasion’ leads to mass deportation efforts
In 2018, during his first term, Trump described a caravan of thousands of migrants walking toward the U.S. southern border as an invasion. Many of them were expected to request asylum in the U.S. Constitutional law experts say that what legally counts as an invasion is an armed attack by militaries or paramilitaries.
During the 2024 presidential campaign, as illegal immigration reached historic highs during Joe Biden’s presidency, Trump began tying the invasion narrative to one of his signature policy promises: mass deportations.
"I will stop the migrant invasion, and we will begin the largest deportation operation in the history of our country," he said at an October rally.
Ten days later, at another rally, he said: "We will not be occupied. We will not be conquered. That's what they're doing. This is an invasion into our country of a foreign military."
So Trump upon taking office issued an executive order declaring a national emergency at the southern border. In two other directives he described illegal immigration as an invasion.
One of the laws he eventually invoked — the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 — lets the president detain and deport people from a "hostile nation or government" without a hearing when the U.S. is either at war with that country or the country has "perpetrated, attempted, or threatened" an invasion against the U.S.
"This is a time of war because Biden allowed millions of people, many of them criminals, many of them at the highest level," Trump told reporters March 16. He added, "That's an invasion. They invaded our country."
The Alien Enemies Act has been used only three times in U.S. history, each during wartime.
In February, the State Department designated Tren de Aragua — a gang that formed some time between 2013 and 2015 in a Venezuelan prison — as a foreign terrorist organization.
In March, Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act to deport hundreds of Venezuelans whom he said were Tren de Aragua gang members who had "infiltrated" cities across the country. They were sent to the Center for Terrorism Confinement, or CECOT, a maximum-security prison in El Salvador.
They were deported without due process; the government didn’t present evidence of their gang membership before a judge and the migrants weren’t given the opportunity to defend themselves. CECOT is the largest prison in Latin America and has been decried for human rights abuses, such as torture and lack of medial care.
In this photo provided by El Salvador's presidential press office, prison guards transfer deportees from the U.S., alleged to be Venezuelan gang members, to the Terrorism Confinement Center in Tecoluca, El Salvador, March 16, 2025. (AP)
Trump broadly portrays immigrants as criminals, but the data says otherwise
Trump has repeatedly said that countries — namely Congo and Venezuela — send people from prisons and mental hospitals to the U.S. He has not cited evidence.
"We were elected to clean up the mess of this country, and we had millions and millions of people come in who were criminals, who were murderers, who were everything you can imagine," Trump said April 21. "Drug lords, drug dealers, they came in from prisons and from mental institutions. And, I was elected to move them out."
The migrant crime narrative drove his successful presidential campaign. Vice President JD Vance pointed to Haitian immigration in Springfield, Ohio, cherry-picking from limited statistics to say migrants drove a murder spike. In addition to targeting Springfield, Trump said Tren de Aragua took over Aurora, Colorado.
To support its deportation efforts, the White House has said that Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran immigrant who the U.S. government said it mistakenly deported to CECOT, is an MS-13 gang member. The administration has exaggerated findings from earlier judges on his case and highlighted tattoos that don’t correspond with MS-13.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., speaks with Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran who lived in Maryland and was deported to El Salvador by President Donald Trump’s administration, April 17, 2025. (Sen. Van Hollen press office via AP)
Criminologists who study potential links between migration and crime say despite some high profile crimes committed by immigrants, they commit crimes at lower rates than native-born U.S. citizens.
-
The Marshall Project found no link between crime and the migrant influx from April 2022 to May 2023 in New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Denver, after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began busing migrants into those cities. The Marshall Project’s 2024 report looked at policing data in cases involving crimes such as robbery, murders and shootings.
-
A 2018 national study by University of Wisconsin and Purdue University sociologists found that increases in the immigrant population illegally in the U.S. are associated with significant decreases in violence. The study analyzed violent crime from 1990 to 2014, examining the association between changes in illegal immigration and violent crime at the state level in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
-
A National Institute of Justice study of Texas Department of Public Safety data from 2012 to 2018 showed immigrants in the U.S. illegally are arrested at less than half the rate of native-born U.S. citizens for violent and drug crimes. Researchers separated arrest data for crimes committed by immigrants illegally in the U.S. from data for crimes committed by immigrants in the U.S. legally and native-born U.S. citizens.
Trump said in an April 25 Time magazine interview, "We have crime rates under Biden that went through the roof, and we have to bring those rates down. And unfortunately, those rates have been added to by the illegal immigrants that he allowed into the country."
Contrary to Trump’s statement, FBI data shows that violent crime dropped during Biden’s presidency.
"People are like, ‘Crime is out of control.’ Well, actually, crime is not out of control right now, but the perception is that it's out of control," said Charis Kubrin, a University of California, Irvine criminology, law and society professor. "It's very easy to turn and blame immigrants, because those stereotypes have long existed and because it's sort of this natural in group, out group approach that people take."
Kubrin said that Trump’s misleading claims about immigrants and crime have led to policies based on faulty assumptions that don’t exclusively target people with criminal convictions.
The New York Times reported most of the 238 men deported to El Salvador have neither criminal records in the U.S. nor documented links to Tren de Aragua.
Kubrin said misleading perceptions of immigrant crime can harm immigrants.
"Other consequences include increased hate and hate crimes against immigrants and against racial and ethnic minorities who may resemble immigrants, like Asians and Hispanics, but are not immigrants themselves," Kubrin said.
The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP)
Trump officials ignore separation of powers when saying courts have no authority on immigration policies
Like previous administrations, many of Trump’s immigration policies have been challenged with lawsuits and halted with temporary restraining orders.
Trump and his officials have dismissed the constitutional division of powers among the legislative, executive and judicial government branches. At times, they’ve said the courts have no role to play and that the judges who don’t agree with Trump should be impeached.
After a federal judge ruled the Trump administration could not deport Venezuelans under the Alien Enemies Act, White House adviser Stephen Miller said, "A district court judge has no authority to direct the national security operations of the executive branch."
Trump’s "border czar" Tom Homan said, "I don't care what the judges think."
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the judge’s order as having "no lawful basis," saying "federal courts generally have no jurisdiction over the President’s conduct of foreign affairs."
Legal experts say federal courts have the power to review and rule on the constitutionality of the president’s immigration actions.
"There is absolutely nothing about an immigration policy that, by virtue of the fact that it is an immigration policy, insulates it from judicial review," Michael Gerhardt, a University of North Carolina professor of jurisprudence, said.
The executive branch has broad discretion over foreign policy matters, but that doesn’t mean that cases that deal with foreign policy, including immigration cases, are off limits for the courts, Mary Ellen O’Connell, University of Notre Dame law professor, said.
Rick Su, a University of North Carolina immigration law professor, said, "The Trump administration appears to be arguing that just because foreign affairs is involved, the administration does not have to follow the law at all, that whatever they do is the law, and that the courts cannot exercise any jurisdiction over what they do."
But courts haven’t ruled "that the law or judicial review does not apply to an immigration decision … just because foreign affairs is involved," Su said.
Immigration advocates speak outside a federal court in Boston, April 10, after a hearing aiming to halt the Trump administration's from stopping a program that allowed hundreds of thousands of Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans to temporarily live in the country. (AP)
Labeling immigrants who entered the U.S. via legal immigration programs as ‘illegal’
The Trump administration has said Biden abused his executive powers when he created certain programs that let people temporarily enter or stay in the U.S. legally. Vance also framed it this way during the campaign, falsely saying the beneficiaries of the programs were "illegal immigrants," because the programs were illegal in his view.
Leavitt said people who entered the U.S. via humanitarian parole programs and eventually received Temporary Protected Status "came here for economic reasons, and they illegally entered our country."
Humanitarian parole and Temporary Protected Status give people temporary legal authority to live and work in the U.S., immigration lawyers said. When those protections expire or are terminated, people’s immigration status reverts to what they had before these protections. Neither parole nor Temporary Protected Status directly lead to U.S. citizenship.
The Trump administration has tried to end these protections before their expiration.
Kristi Noem, Trump’s Homeland Security secretary, tried ending Temporary Protected Status for certain Venezuelans. Courts have temporarily halted the termination. The department is not extending the program for Afghans and Cameroonians and cut it short for Haitians. TPS for Haitians is now set to expire Aug. 3, six months before the original deadline.
The department also tried ending the protections of people with humanitarian parole under the program for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans. But a federal judge temporarily halted the move April 14.
Judge Indira Talwani said the humanitarian parole program’s beneficiaries complied with the available immigration processes.
"As lawful parolees, they did not have to fear arrest for being in the United States, were permitted to legally work if they received work authorization, and could apply for adjustment of status or other benefits while paroled into this country," Talwani wrote. "The immediate impact of the shortening of their grant of parole is to cause their lawful status in the United States to lapse early –– in less than two weeks."
Maria Cristina Garcia, a Cornell University history professor and migration expert, said some immigration changes are happening "quietly at the bureaucratic level," such as denial of visas, while others were "announced with great fanfare," such as the suspension of refugee admissions.
Garcia said, "I don’t think we have a full understanding yet of the many ways the Trump administration is changing our immigration system."
RELATED: ‘They’re eating the pets:’ Trump, Vance earn PolitiFact’s Lie of the Year for claims about Haitians
Our Sources
University of Illinois, Immigration Act of 1917 (Barred Zone Act), accessed April 22, 2025
Office of the Historian, The Immigration Act of 1924 (The Johnson-Reed Act), accessed April 22, 2025
PolitiFact, Donald Trump has repeated immigration falsehoods throughout the 2024 campaign. Here are the facts., Nov. 4, 2024
The White House, President Trump Participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the Prime Minister of Italy, Apr. 17, 2025, April 17, 2025
PolitiFact, Fact-checking President Donald Trump’s address to joint session of Congress, March 5, 2025
PolitiFact, What’s behind recent false claims about immigrants and crime?, Sept. 27, 2024
PolitiFact, JD Vance falsely says Maryland man deported to El Salvador was ‘a convicted MS-13 gang member’, April 2, 2025
The Marshall Project, What Crime Data Says About the Effects of Texas Busing Migrants, Feb. 17, 2024
NIH, Oes Undocumented Immigration Increase Violent Crime?*, Nov. 19, 2018
CATO Institute, Terrorism and Immigration, April 9, 2024
The New York Times, ‘Alien Enemies’ or Innocent Men? Inside Trump’s Rushed Effort to Deport 238 Migrants, April 15, 2025
The White House, Securing Our Borders, Jan. 20, 2025
Department of Homeland Security, Statement from a DHS Spokesperson on Directives Expanding Law Enforcement and Ending the Abuse of Humanitarian Parole, Jan. 21, 2025
The New York Times, Judge Upholds Biden Program Giving Some Immigrants Short-Term Legal Status, March 8, 2024
The White House, Realigning The United States Refugee Admissions Program, Jan. 20, 2025
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Refugee Processing and Security Screening, accessed April 22, 2025
Federal Register, Termination of the October 3, 2023 Designation of Venezuela for Temporary Protected Status, accessed April 22, 2025
NPR, Trump administration ends temporary protected status for thousands of Afghans, April 11, 2025
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Update on TPS for Haiti, Feb. 20, 2025
X post, Sept. 20, 2024
PolitiFact, Immigration experts say JD Vance is wrong. Haitians under temporary programs are in the US legally., Oct. 3, 2024
Fox 26, Facebook post, April 15, 2025
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Temporary Protected Status, accessed April 22, 2025
PolitiFact, Ask PolitiFact: Is Tren de Aragua invading the US, as Trump says? Legal experts say no., March 19, 2025
PolitiFact, No evidence for Donald Trump’s claim that Congo is releasing people from jail into the U.S., June 12, 2024
PolitiFact, Donald Trump exaggerates Venezuelan crime drop and misleads on root causes, April 10, 2024
PolitiFact, There aren’t 20 million to 30 million immigrants in the U.S. illegally, as Sen. Marco Rubio claimed, June 11, 2024
UNHCR, In the Aftermath of September 11: U.S. Refugee Resettlement on Hold, Oct. 1, 2001
PBS News, Why U.S. militarization of border isn’t new, April 5, 2018
PolitiFact, Can Donald Trump use a 1798 law to carry out mass deportations?, Oct. 18, 2024
PolitiFact, Tren de Aragua: What we know about the Venezuelan gang Donald Trump promised to deport, Nov. 1, 2024
President Donald Trump, X post, Oct. 29, 2018
PolitiFact, Is the migrant caravan an invasion?, Nov. 7, 2018
PolitiFact, Key facts about immigration data: What it can and can’t tell us about border policies, Jan. 3, 2024
PolitiFact, A surprising number of Americans believe these false claims about immigrants. Here are the facts, Sept. 6, 2022
Reason, Immigration Is Not "Invasion", May 18, 2023
PolitiFact, Donald Trump strikes deals, sets new policies to advance promise for mass deportations, Feb. 27, 2025
Roll Call, Speech: Donald Trump Attends a Campaign Event in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Oct. 9, 2024
The White House, Declaring A National Emergency At The Southern Border Of The United States, Jan. 20, 2025
The White House, Protecting The American People Against Invasion, Jan. 20, 2025
Axios, Texas leads 16 states in lawsuit targeting Biden immigration program, Aug. 23, 2024
PolitiFact, Courts are still debating the legality of DACA, June 29, 2022
PolitiFact, Federal Judge temporarily blocked Trump’s executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship, Jan. 23, 2025
NPR, Supreme Court blocks, for now, new deportations under Alien Enemies Act, April 20, 2025
CNN, What to know about the Supreme Court’s midnight Alien Enemies Act order, April 19, 2025
U.S. Supreme Court, 24A931 Trump v. J. G. G. (04/07/2025), April 7, 2025
U.S. News, ‘I Don’t Care What the Judges Think.’ 7 Times Trump and His Allies Dismissed Court Authority, March 18, 2025
Axios, Trump's border czar: "I don't care what the judges think", March 17, 2025
PolitiFact, President Donald Trump called for a judge’s impeachment. It’s unlikely to happen., March 19, 2025
Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, X post, March 17, 2025
PolitiFact, Trump’s ridiculous claim that "millions" of immigrants came illegally from jails, mental facilities, June 6, 2024
Roll Call, Speech: Donald Trump Holds a Campaign Rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, Oct. 19, 2024
Roll Call, Press Gaggle: Donald Trump Speaks to Reporters On Board Air Force One, March 16, 2025
U.S. State Department, Terrorist Designations of International Cartels, Feb. 20, 2025
White House, Invocation of the Alien Enemies Act Regarding the Invasion of The United States by Tren De Aragua, March 15, 2025
CNN, What we know about the El Salvador ‘mega prison’ where Trump is sending alleged Venezuelan gang members, March 17, 2025
Human Rights Watch, Human Rights Watch declaration on prison conditions in El Salvador for the J.G.G. v. Trump case, March 20, 2025
NPR, What to know about CECOT, El Salvador's mega-prison for gang members, March 17, 2025
Roll Call, Press Gaggle: Donald Trump Speaks to Reporters at The White House, April 21, 2025
PolitiFact, Vance cherry-picks data to claim 81% murder spike amid Haitian migrant influx in Springfield, Ohio, Sept. 23, 2025
PolitiFact, Trump skewed the facts about Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, MS-13 gang and deportation, April 23, 2025
PolitiFact, Donald Trump’s altered Abrego Garcia photo: Why gang experts dismiss MS-13 link to finger tattoos, April 22, 2025
AP News, Man convicted of killing Laken Riley sentenced to life in prison without parole, Nov. 20, 2024
The New York Times, Mother of Woman Killed by Immigrant Speaks at White House Briefing, April 16, 2025
PolitiFact, Greg Abbott says he will transport immigrants arriving illegally at the border to DC. Is that legal?, April 8, 2022
Time Magazine, Read the Full Transcript of Donald Trump’s ‘100 Days’ Interview With TIME, April 25, 2025
PolitiFact, Donald Trump said violent crime spiked 43% under Biden-Harris. That ignores reams of data., Sept. 4, 2024
PolitiFact, No, crime has not 'skyrocketed' under Joe Biden, as Rep. Nancy Mace claimed, April 3, 2024
USA gov, Branches of the U.S. government, accessed April 25, 2025
NPR, Vance says Haitian migrants with protected status are 'illegal aliens' to be deported, Spe.t 18, 2024
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, DHS Implements New Processes for Cubans, Haitians, and Nicaraguans and Eliminates Cap for Venezuelans, accessed April 25, 2025
BBC, Trump to end protected status for Afghans and Cameroonians, April 11, 2025
Federal Register, Termination of Parole Processes for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans, March 25, 2025
Miami Herald, Federal judge stops Trump administration from deporting a half-million Cubans, others, April 18, 2025
U.S. District Court District Of Massachusetts, Memorandum & Order Granting In Part Plaintiffs’ Emergency Motion For A Stay Of Dhs’s En Masse Truncation Of All Valid Grants Of Chnv Parole, April 14, 2025
Phone interview with Charis Kubrin, a criminology, law and society professor at the University of California, Irvine, April 18, 2025
Email interview with Gil Guerra, an immigration policy expert at the Niskanen Center, a think tank, April 17, 2025
Phone interview, Matthew Lindsay, associate professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, April 21, 2025
Email interview, Maria Cristina Garcia, Howard A. Newman Professor of American Studies and Stephen H. Weiss Presidential Fellow, Cornell University, April 17, 2025
Email interview, Michael Gerhardt, Burton Craige Distinguished Professor of Jurisprudence, University of North Carolina, April 18, 2025
Email interview, Rick Su, Arch T. Allen Distinguished Professor of Law, University of North Carolina, April 21, 2025
Email interview, Mary Ellen O’Connell, Robert & Marion Short Professor of Law, University of Notre Dame, April 21, 2025