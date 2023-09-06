A recent Facebook post suggests that CNN recently reported that former President Barack Obama was implicated as a serial killer.

"Barack Obama's Ex-Boyfriend Admits He Was 'Prime Suspect' in Gay Serial Killer Case| CNN BREAKING NEWS - September 06, 2023," reads the video description in the Sept. 6 post.

The video itself doesn’t mention CNN, and a network spokesperson told PolitiFact it reported on no such thing.

We found nothing on CNN’s website to contradict that.

The post’s video delves into unfounded allegations that Obama murdered a choir director.

We looked for credible news reports or other evidence that Obama was a suspect in the serial killing of gay people and found none.

We rate claims that CNN reported he was named as a serial killing suspect Pants on Fire!