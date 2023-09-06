Stand up for the facts!

Our only agenda is to publish the truth so you can be an informed participant in democracy.
We need your help.

More Info

I would like to contribute

Ciara O'Rourke
By Ciara O'Rourke September 11, 2023

CNN didn’t suggest former President Barack Obama is a serial killer, despite social media claims

If Your Time is short

  • CNN didn’t report that former President Barack Obama was implicated as a suspected serial killer. 
 
See the sources for this fact-check

A recent Facebook post suggests that CNN recently reported that former President Barack Obama was implicated as a serial killer. 

"Barack Obama's Ex-Boyfriend Admits He Was 'Prime Suspect' in Gay Serial Killer Case| CNN BREAKING NEWS - September 06, 2023," reads the video description in the Sept. 6 post.  

This post was flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram.)

The video itself doesn’t mention CNN, and a network spokesperson told PolitiFact it reported on no such thing.

Featured Fact-check

We found nothing on CNN’s website to contradict that. 

The post’s video delves into unfounded allegations that Obama murdered a choir director

We looked for credible news reports or other evidence that Obama was a suspect in the serial killing of gay people and found none. 

We rate claims that CNN reported he was named as a serial killing suspect Pants on Fire!

 

Our Sources

Read About Our Process

The Principles of the Truth-O-Meter

Browse the Truth-O-Meter

More by Ciara O'Rourke

CNN didn’t suggest former President Barack Obama is a serial killer, despite social media claims

Load more

Support independent fact-checking.
Become a member!

In a world of wild talk and fake news, help us stand up for the facts.

Sign me up