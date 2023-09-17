Stand up for the facts!
Our only agenda is to publish the truth so you can be an informed participant in democracy.
We need your help.
I would like to contribute
No, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wasn’t arrested
If Your Time is short
-
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wasn’t arrested. This claim is unfounded.
-
Learn more about PolitiFact's fact-checking process and rating system.
Included in a 30-minute video that was described in a Sept. 17 Facebook post as a "situation update" is a line of text that, if true, would draw widespread news coverage.
"Thurs. 14 Sept. Janet Yellen arrested for treason, Michael Baxter," it says.
This post was flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram.)
The inclusion of the name "Michael Baxter" is the first tipoff that this supposed news is fake.
It’s the pseudonymous byline of posts published on Real Raw News, a website that shares fabricated stories and includes a disclaimer that its content "contains humor, parody and satire."
Featured Fact-check
A Sept. 14 post on the site has a headline reading: "Janet Yellen arrested for treason."
The post claims the Treasury secretary was taken into custody Sept. 12 by "investigators from the U.S. Army’s criminal investigation division."
But Yellen isn’t in military custody.
She’s appeared and spoken publicly numerous times since her supposed arrest, including making opening remarks Sept. 14 at the annual conference of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. She also spoke Sept. 18 at an event about financing Africa’s agricultural growth and appeared Sept. 19 on MSNBC.
We rate claims she was arrested Pants on Fire!
Our Sources
Facebook post, Sept. 17, 2023
Real Raw News, Janet Yellen Arrested for Treason, Sept. 14, 2023
Janet Yellen X account, visited Sept. 21, 2023
PolitiFact, Hangings, guillotines and Gitmo: Going behind Real Raw News’ sensational (and fabricated) headlines, Sept. 24, 2021
World Economic Forum, Leadership Panel - Bridging the Gap: Financing Africa's Agricultural Growth, Sept. 18, 2023
Read About Our Process
Browse the Truth-O-Meter
More by Ciara O'Rourke
No, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wasn’t arrested
Support independent fact-checking.
Become a member!
In a world of wild talk and fake news, help us stand up for the facts.