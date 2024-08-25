There are no credible news reports about Trump making such a claim.

Former President Donald Trump has given Vice President Kamala Harris the nickname "Comrade Kamala", suggesting she is a communist. But he has not called her "Kamal Aroush" or said she is a man, as social media users have claimed.

A screenshot purporting to be from Trump’s Truth Social account and shared on Threads contains a photo of Harris and another digitally altered image of her supposedly as a man. Text superimposed over the images reads, "Kamala Harris is a man." The post also includes a screenshot of an X post that says, "Do you know this man…? His name is "Kamal Aroush."

(Screengrab from Instagram Threads)

An X user also shared the screenshot with the caption, "First, he alleged that Kamala Harris wasn’t Black. Now he’s trying to convince people she’s not a woman. Donald Trump is the world’s worst person." That post has more than 71,000 views.

But the screenshot is not on Trump’s official Truth Social or X accounts. We searched Google and the Nexis news database, but did not find any credible news reports about Trump posting about Harris being a man.

Steven Cheung, a Trump spokesperson, told PolitiFact in an email that the post is fake.

The image has been circulating since at least October 2020, when it was posted on a conspiracy theory blog.

We rate the claim Trump posted on Truth Social that Harris used to be a man named Kamal Aroush False.

PolitiFact Researcher Caryn Baird contributed to this report.