Fox Business did not air a graphic about ‘Tim Walz’s communist agenda.’ The image is altered
If Your Time is short
-
This image was altered. A graphic that Fox Business aired Aug. 7 was titled, "Tim Walz’s economic scorecard" and did not include any information about a "communist agenda."
-
A Fox Business spokesperson told PolitiFact this image did not air on its network.
A social media post shared a graphic that appeared to come from Fox Business, highlighting items in Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s agenda as the Democratic nominee for vice president.
"Fox News doing their best to make Walz look cool," the Aug. 25 Facebook photo’s text read. It attached a graphic, which read:
"Tim Walz’s Communist Agenda
-
Unsupervised female health decisions
-
Rampant LGBTQIA+ rights
-
School lunches for unemployed minors
-
Medical care for elderly, sick or injured
-
Taxes on corporate profits
-
Free non-Christian college
-
Believes in ‘climate change’ hoax."
(Screenshot from Facebook)
This post was flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram.)
The image was altered. A Fox Business spokesperson told PolitiFact this image did not air on Fox Business Network.
It was shared in an Aug. 7 Reddit post and labeled as "satire," but subsequently spread across social media without the label.
The Aug. 7 episode of "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" did include a graphic titled "Tim Walz’s Economic Scorecard," that looked similar to the altered one. But the real graphic contained a different list than the one in the Facebook post.
We rate the claim that this image shows a Fox Business graphic titled "Tim Walz’s Communist Agenda" False.
