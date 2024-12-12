McConnell sustained minor injury to his face and hand following a Dec. 10 fall at the U.S. Capitol, his office said. He was photographed wearing a Band-Aid on his cheek and a brace on his hand.

The video has been edited from a July 26, 2023, press conference during which Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell suddenly stopped speaking while delivering remarks.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., tripped at the Capitol Dec. 10 and sustained minor injuries. A video shared on social media purported to show McConnell speaking to reporters afterward.

"Senator, is your head okay after that fall?" someone asked in a Dec. 12 Instagram video. McConnell, shown in the video with a bandage wrapped around his head, stared ahead blankly without responding.

But this video has been manipulated. It comes from an unrelated and widely covered July 26, 2023, press conference during which McConnell suddenly stopped speaking. In the unedited video of the Capitol Hill scene, McConnell wasn’t wearing a head bandage nor did a reporter ask him about his fall.

Photos of McConnell after the Dec. 10 accident showed him with a Band-Aid under his eye and a brace on his hand, not a bandage around his head.

We rate the claim that a video shows McConnell appearing in a press conference with his head bandaged False.