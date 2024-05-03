The accounting firm hired by Trump Media, which owns Truth Social, recently shut down.

Truth Social didn’t shut down; the site is still active.

A Threads post claimed more than a week ago that former President Donald Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, had shut down.

"Breaking news, truth social is shut down, no longer operatable. God i hope so!!," the May 3 post said, misspelling "operable."

But a recent trip there proved otherwise.

We found no credible news reports or other evidence showing Truth Social was ever shut down.

On May 13, for example, Trump criticized talk show host Whoopi Goldberg, promoted some sneakers, and acknowledged Mother’s Day.

Some commenters on the Threads post speculated that this claim may have stemmed from the May 3 news that the Securities and Exchange Commission, charged auditing firm, BF Borgers and its owner, Benjamin Borgers with "massive fraud." Trump Media, which owns Truth Social, had previously hired the firm..

The commission wrote May 1 that Borgers directed his staff to copy work papers from previous jobs, change the dates and pass them off as work papers for new audits. BF Borgers will pay a $12 million civil penalty and Benjamin Borgers will pay a $2 million civil penalty to settle the charges.

The commission’s charges were not for any work BF Borgers performed for Trump Media, The Associated Press reported.

The firm and Borgers "also agreed to permanent suspensions, effective immediately, that will prevent them from handling SEC-related matters as accountants," the Associated Press said.

We rate claims that Truth Social was shut down False.