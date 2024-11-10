The post was first shared by an X account that shares "parody hip-hop news."

The post is not on President-elect Donald Trump’s Truth Social account, nor is it on an archived version of his account.

Canadian rapper Drake and American songwriter Kendrick Lamar have had a months-long rap feud that made headlines and culminated in Lamar’s chart-topping song "Not Like Us." But their rap battle didn’t make it to President-elect Donald Trump’s Truth Social timeline, as social media users claimed.

Multiple Instagram users shared what appeared to be a post from Trump’s Truth social account that read:

"Starting my day by listening to Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar. I love this song! A true AMERICAN song, I have listened to this song repeatedly. I heard my team sing it after I won and I thought Wow that’s a great song. Funny that the Canadians think they are better than us. They are not! Canada is crumbling upon itself – and it’s because of this song."

But the post is not real. It was first shared Nov. 10 on X account Daily Noud, which shares "parody hip-hop news" and which has a name playing on the hip-hop news platform Daily Loud.

The post is not on Trump’s Truth Social account. We also searched an archived version of Trump’s account and did not find the post.

When social media influencer Logan Paul interviewed the former president on his podcast June 13, Paul asked Trump whether he thought Lamar or Drake won the "rap beef." Trump answered, "I don’t know."

We rate the claim that Trump posted on Truth Social that Canada is "crumbling upon itself" because of Lamar’s song "Not Like Us" False.