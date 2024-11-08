Stand up for the facts!
Hobby Lobby’s CEO is not Heritage Foundation’s finance director. They just have the same name
If Your Time is short
-
The founder and former owner of Hobby Lobby, an arts and crafts retailer in the U.S., is not the finance director of the conservative think tank, Heritage Foundation. They are just both named David Green.
-
A Heritage Foundation spokesperson told PolitiFact these are two different people.
The founder of one of the U.S.’ most popular arts and crafts retailers is not a director of the organization responsible for Project 2025, a policy manual for a Republican presidential administration.
A Facebook post said: "The Heritage Foundation is behind Project25. Their Director of Finance is David Green. Owner of Hobby Lobby. You know what to do."
Other Threads posts have also shared the same image, calling people to boycott the crafts store, but the posts are confusing two different people with the same name.
Hobby Lobby’s founder and the Heritage’s Foundation finance director are both named David Green, but they are different people.
Their pictures — one of them on the official Hobby Lobby website and the other on the Heritage Foundation’s staff page — show they are not the same person.
Ellen Keenan, the Heritage Foundation’s senior communications manager, told PolitiFact, "They’re entirely different people and not related."
Green, the Hobby Lobby founder who gave away the company’s ownership in 2022 has a conservative background.
Hobby Lobby is known for following biblical principles. The Green family as representatives of the company sued the federal government over the Affordable Care Act’s provision that employment-based group health care plans provide certain types of preventative care, including Food and Drug Administration -approved contraceptives. The company argued that providing certain types of contraceptives went against the company’s religious beliefs.
In the 2014 case Burwell v. Hobby Lobby, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in the company’s favor, dictating that the contraceptive mandate under the federal law violated privately held, for-profit corporations’ right to religious freedom.
We also did not find Hobby Lobby’s CEO listed under the Heritage Foundation's staff page.
The Heritage Foundation’s finance director is not the same person as Hobby Lobby’s founder. We rate this claim False.
