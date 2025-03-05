Starlink and T-Mobile provide the service for many smartphones — androids and iPhones. Until July, it is free to those who sign up.

T-Mobile and SpaceX partnered to provide Starlink access on phones, but that service is only available to users who opt in.

The warning is out across social media: Update your iPhone and you risk automatically installing Starlink, satellite technology owned by billionaire businessman and Trump administration adviser Elon Musk.

But this message needs a fact-check.

"Do not update your iPhone to iOS 18.3," a woman in a March 5 TikTok post warned. "I almost ruined my device… because bestie in case you’re unaware Apple’s new game changer iPhone update brings Starlink —Starlink — satellite access. … So if you now update your iPhone, you are going to have Starlink right in your back pocket accessing your data."

Other posts raised the same alarm about what they said was the product of a partnership between Apple and the Starlink company SpaceX.

But claims that iPhone updates will automatically allow Starlink to access your data are unfounded.

The Washington Post, Gizmodo and Forbes have all tackled this rumor, and each pointed to a January Bloomberg article as one potential source of confusion on the topic.

An Apple spokesperson told PolitiFact that Apple’s only satellite partnership is with Globalstar, which supports texting, roadside help and emergency assistance. It doesn’t partner with Starlink.

Here are the things we know about the T-Mobile and Starlink partnership.

T-Mobile and Starlink in 2022 announced they were partnering to introduce phone technology that aims to reduce dead zone exposure in remote areas where cell phone tower signals are hard to get.

The satellite-to-mobile connectivity service, called T-Mobile Starlink, is available free now in its beta form to people who sign up; it will start costing money in July.

T-Mobile promoted the service in a Super Bowl LIX ad and emphasized that it was available to "anyone on any wireless carrier" to try it out. Although the ad showed people using the service to send videos and pictures, the beta service provides text messaging capabilities only, according to T-Mobile’s website.

T-Mobile also says the service can be used by most phones created in the last four years, including Apple iPhone 14 and later versions.

But there’s no evidence that accessing the satellite network is automatic or triggered by an iPhone operating system update.

People must sign up to send text messages via Starlink satellite in areas without cell service. In July, using the service will cost $15 a month for people on most plans. It will also be included for no additional charge to people on T-Mobile’s Go5G Next plan. But all of these options require the smartphone owner to opt in.

If users who are part of the Go5G plan don't want to be part of T-Mobile Starlink, they can turn off carrier-provided satellite features on their phone settings.

Satellite-smartphone connection is not new.

For example, the iPhone 14 or later models can connect to satellites to text for emergency service help, request roadside assistance, message people and share location when there is no Wi-Fi or cellular coverage.

Apple states on its website that "Apple satellite features (provided by third party company, Globalstar, Inc.) are included for free for two years with the activation of an iPhone 14 or later (all models). Your carrier may also provide satellite features."

We rate the claim that updating your iPhone to iOS 18.3 automatically installs Starlink as False.

UPDATE, April 1, 2025: This story has been updated to include a statement that Apple provided after publication.