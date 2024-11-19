Stand up for the facts!
No, Billie Eilish is not leaving the country after Donald Trump’s election win
If Your Time is short
-
Billie Eilish, the Oscar-winning pop star, supported Vice President Kamala Harris and criticized President-elect Donald Trump after his election win.
-
The singer has not announced any plans to leave the United States, and there are no credible news stories reporting as much.
Pop singer Billie Eilish criticized President-elect Donald Trump the day after he won the Nov. 5 election, but social media posts have added fiction to her comments by saying she’s leaving the United States.
"Billie Eilish turns down Oscar nomination and leaves US after MASSIVE RED WAVE," a Nov. 19 Facebook post said.
Similar posts also appeared on Threads and X. Misleading claims about celebrities, including Taylor Swift, leaving the country have gained traction since the presidential election.
The Facebook post was flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads.)
We found no credible news stories reporting Eilish had plans to leave the U.S. She also has not posted anything on her social media channels since the election that supports that claim.
There’s also no evidence Eilish turned down an Oscar nomination. The 2025 Academy Award nominations won’t be announced until January. Eilish and her brother and songwriting partner, Finneas O’Connell, won Academy Awards for best original song in 2022 and 2024.
Eilish supported Vice President Kamala Harris during the campaign season, and she endorsed Harris in September.
During a Nashville, Tennessee, concert Nov. 6, Eilish expressed shock at the election’s outcome and criticized Trump, saying he "hates women so, so deeply," according to The Hollywood Reporter.
We rate the claim that Eilish is leaving the country after Trump’s election win False.
