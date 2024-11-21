We searched Google and the Nexis news database but found no credible reports of Swift moving to Canada. Swift hasn’t made a public announcement that she’s moving.

Swift’s Canada shows were scheduled long before President-elect Donald Trump won the 2024 election and Republicans gained control of Congress.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has been in Toronto, Canada, for her Eras Tour, which concludes in Vancouver on Dec. 8.

Taylor Swift is set to wrap up the highest-grossing tour of all time in Canada. But the singer-songwriter won’t live there permanently when her Eras tour concludes, as social media posts claim.

"Breaking: Taylor Swift moves to Canada after leaving the U.S. following the big red wave: "Goodbye U.S., I love Canada," multiple Nov. 20 and Nov. 21 Facebook posts read, sharing an image of Swift holding a Canadian flag alongside a U.S. map with most states colored red.

We searched Google and the Nexis news database, but found no credible reports of Swift moving to Canada. Swift hasn’t announced on her Instagram page that she’s moving on. We also didn’t find any news about Swift selling her primary residence in Nashville.

The photo in the post of Swift holding a Canadian flag is at least a decade old. A reverse image search showed the photo was shared on X as early as June 15, 2013.

We contacted Swift’s publicist to ask about the claim, but she declined to comment on record.

A web-archived version of Swift's tour dates published last year shows that Swift had scheduled her Canada dates long before Trump won the 2024 presidential election. As of Nov. 22, Swift had two more shows scheduled in Toronto; she’s scheduled to finish her Eras tour Dec. 8 in Vancouver, Canada.

PolitiFact debunked a similar claim that singer Billie Eilish left the country after Trump’s win.

We rate the claim that Swift moved to Canada following Republican presidential and congressional wins False.