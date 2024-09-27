Set to the wail of sirens, a viral video on social media claims to show scenes of Hurricane Helene and its aftermath. Text on a Sept. 27 Facebook video said simply, "Florida Hurricane Helene."

Plenty of legitimate footage exists of the hurricane, which made landfall near Perry, Florida, as a Category 4 storm and caused extensive wind and flood damage across the Southeast. But this video is not authentic. Some of its clips are from previous storms in different states and different years. Some were altered with artificial intelligence or existed online before Hurricane Helene formed.

We used reverse-image search to find where some of these clips started online. We found other clips circulating online several months before Helene made landfall.

The Facebook video’s opening clip is false on two different points, The scene shows closed shops at a Florida mall as Hurricane Matthew tore through in 2016. And the twister at the back of the mall is computer-generated. Fact-checkers at the European Broadcasting Union debunked the video after social media users passed it off as a hurricane in Tanzania.

We rate the claim that this video shows scenes of Hurricane Helene False.