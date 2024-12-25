Stand up for the facts!
Our only agenda is to publish the truth so you can be an informed participant in democracy.
We need your help.
I would like to contribute
Claim Denmark offered to buy U.S. and give free health care originated as satire
If Your Time is short
-
The claim that Denmark offered to buy the U.S. and give Americans free health care originated as satire.
-
Danish politicians have balked at Trump’s latest talk of acquiring the Arctic island, but they have made no counteroffers.
Days before returning to the White House, President-elect Donald Trump again raised the prospect of buying Greenland from Denmark, citing national security needs.
One Threads user claimed Denmark responded to Trump’s offers to buy the Arctic island with a counteroffer.
"Did you hear Trump tried to buy Greenland, and Denmark clapped back saying they’d buy the USA, give us free healthcare, and actually make America great again?" the Dec. 25 Threads post said. "Honestly, Denmark, we’re ready. Name your price."
This post was flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads.)
Danish officials’ responses to Trump’s statements have varied, but we found no Denmark officials had responded the way the post claimed. Turns out this post’s claim comes from a satirical 2019 article, which marked the last time Trump floated the prospect of buying Greenland.
Sign up for PolitiFact texts
In August 2019, Andy Borowitz, a satire columnist for The New Yorker, published a column titled "Denmark offers to buy U.S." The column included made-up quotes from a Danish government spokesperson offering to buy the U.S., "with the exception of its government."
"We believe that, by giving the U.S. an educational system and national health care, it could be transformed from a vast land mass into a great nation," the fictitious spokesperson said.
In a Jan. 7 news conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump did not rule out using economic or military coercion to acquire Greenland and regain control of the Panama Canal. He said his interest in acquiring Greenland was for national security. Greenland, with a population of about 57,000, is an autonomous territory of Denmark, a U.S. ally and North Atlantic Treaty Organization member state. The U.S. has a military base on the island.
Featured Fact-check
"I'm talking about protecting the free world," he said. "You look at — you don't even need binoculars — you look outside. You have China ships all over the place. You have Russian ships all over the place. We're not letting that happen. We're not letting it happen."
Danish foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said Jan. 8 that the Danish government is open to Greenland becoming an independent nation, but he ruled out the possibility of it becoming a U.S. state, Reuters reported.
Aaja Chemnitz, a Greenlandic politician and member of Danish Parliament, also rebuffed Trump’s offers.
"Greenland is not for sale, Greenland will never be for sale," she told CNN on Jan. 7. "It’s not up to U.S. to decide what’s going to happen. It’s up to the Greenlandic population."
We rate the claim that Denmark offered to buy the U.S. False.
Read About Our Process
Our Sources
Threads post, Dec. 25, 2024
The New Yorker, Denmark Offers to Buy U.S., Aug. 16, 2019
ABC News, LIVE: President-elect Donald Trump delivers remarks at Mar-a-Lago, Jan. 7, 2025
Britannica, Greenland, accessed Jan. 8, 2025
CBS News, Why would Trump want Greenland and the Panama Canal? Here's what's behind U.S. interest, Jan. 8, 2025
Reuters, Greenland independence is possible but joining the US unlikely, Denmark says | Reuters, Jan. 8, 2025
CNN, ‘Greenland is not MAGA’: Denmark parliament member responds to Trump, Jan. 7, 2025
Browse the Truth-O-Meter
More by Caleb McCullough
Claim Denmark offered to buy U.S. and give free health care originated as satire
Support independent fact-checking.
Become a member!
In a world of wild talk and fake news, help us stand up for the facts.