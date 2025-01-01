Combs is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, on criminal charges that have nothing to do with Beyoncé or Jackson.

No news reports or statements show singer Beyoncé claimed the rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs is "secretly hiding Michael Jackson."

Pop singer Michael Jackson died June 25, 2009, after what a coroner’s report determined was a lethal dose of the sedative propofol.

Is Michael Jackson back from the dead and living in a mansion owned by Sean "Diddy" Combs? A social media claim says no one other than pop star Beyoncé has proof of that.

"Unbelievable! Beyoncé alleges Diddy has been secretly hiding Michael Jackson, who faked his death," a Jan. 1 Facebook post read. "With video evidence to back up her claim, Beyoncé promises to reveal evidence that the king of pop is still alive and living in Diddy's mansion. Full story below." ("The King of Pop" was Jackson’s nickname.)

But that claim is unfounded.

Jackson died June 25, 2009; a coroner’s report found a lethal dose of the sedative propofol in his blood.

In the Facebook post’s comments, the account linked to a blog post that elaborated on the claim, saying Beyoncé promised to release the footage to support her claims, and Diddy has not responded to the allegations.

The blog post does not name an author or any information about the owner of the website, which is titled "My Blog."

A search of news reports show Beyoncé has not said anything like this.

Combs faces charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. According to an indictment against Combs, law enforcement searched his Miami residences in 2024 and seized supplies used for sex performances, including narcotics. He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

PolitiFact has previously debunked the claim that Jackson is alive and is set to testify against Combs.

We rate this claim Pants on Fire!