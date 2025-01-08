As of Jan. 10, the sign has not been damaged by the greater Los Angeles area wildfires, according to the organization that maintains it.

In a gripping image circulating on Facebook and Instagram, embers surround the Hollywood sign, one of Los Angeles’ most recognizable symbols.

"The iconic Hollywood sign is on fire," read the text in a Jan. 8 Instagram post.

Social media posts shared the image and claimed the sign had been razed by the Los Angeles wildfires, which started Jan. 7, destroying 36,000 acres and killing at least 10 people.

But that image is fake. As of Jan. 10, the fires had not reached the Hollywood sign, which sits atop Mount Lee.

According to information from Jeff Zarrinnam, chair of the Hollywood Sign Trust, a nonprofit organization responsible for the sign’s maintenance, the sign was not damaged as of 3 p.m. Jan. 9. The trust said Jan. 10 that there was no new information.

And although the Palisades, Eaton, Kenneth, Hurst, Lidia and Archer fires, all in the greater Los Angeles area, had not been fully contained as of Jan. 10, the Sunset fire, which was near the Hollywood sign, had been 100% contained, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Hollywood Sign Trust called the blazing Hollywood sign image "fake" on Facebook and said the sign "continues to stand tall."

The Associated Press uploaded photos Jan. 9 showing the Hollywood sign intact and untouched by fire.

Siwei Lyu, computer science and engineering professor at University at Buffalo, told PolitiFact the image in the Instagram post was likely created using artificial intelligence. He pointed out that the number of lattices supporting the letter H in the Instagram post’s image did not match the number of lattices shown in a stock photo of the sign.

Emmanuelle Saliba, chief investigative officer of deepfake detection company GetReal Labs, said the company also flagged variations of this claim that used AI-generated images and videos.

We rate the claim that "the iconic Hollywood sign is on fire" False. ​