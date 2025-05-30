Millions of people are expected to lose access to Medicaid and Affordable Care Act marketplace health insurance plans if federal lawmakers approve the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, President Donald Trump’s domestic policy package, which is now moving through the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune discussed health care and the pending legislation in an interview with KOTA, a South Dakota TV station. But he focused on a different kind of health insurance — employer-sponsored insurance.

"A lot of times, health care comes with a job," Thune said.

Thune’s comments in the interview were made in the context of highlighting part of the GOP’s economic policy objective. "Creating those better paying jobs that come with benefits is ultimately the goal here," he said.

KFF Health News reached out to Thune’s office to find out the basis for this comment. His communications director, Ryan Wrasse, responded by reiterating Thune’s message: "Getting a job has the potential to lead a worker to acquiring health care."

Paul Fronstin, director of health benefits research at the Employee Benefit Research Institute, said Thune’s comment may also be alluding to discussions surrounding Medicaid work requirements. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act would let nondisabled adults enroll in Medicaid only if they prove they’re volunteering, working, or searching or training for work.

Medicaid, funded by the federal government and states, is the country’s main health insurance program for people with low incomes. Some people with disabilities also qualify.

Some Republicans have built on the jobs talking point in defending the Medicaid cuts and work requirements. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., for instance, told CNBC the bill isn’t about "kicking people off Medicaid. It’s transitioning from Medicaid to employer-provided health care."

But the health policy experts we checked with made clear that getting a job isn’t a guarantee for getting work-sponsored insurance.

Employer-sponsored health insurance: the basics

These experts said most jobs do offer health insurance. But they also said the link between employment and work-based coverage is not always straightforward.

"When I see this statement, I’m like, ‘I’ve got so much more to say about this.’ But I'm not arguing with the statement," Fronstin said.

Matthew Rae, an associate director focused on researching private insurance at KFF, a health policy nonprofit that includes KFF Health News, also weighed in.

"Employer-sponsored coverage remains the bedrock of how people get health insurance in the United States," Rae said. "I would say that getting a job is not a guarantee you’re going to have health insurance. It just increases your chances of getting it."

About 60% of Americans younger than 65 receive health insurance through their job or as the spouse, child, or other dependent of someone insured through their work, according to 2023 KFF data.

Among workers ages 18 to 64 who were eligible but didn’t sign up for their workplace insurance, 28% said the reason they decided not to enroll was that the plans were too expensive, 2023 KFF data showed.

Most of these workers found health insurance elsewhere, such as through a relative’s workplace plan. But a small percentage of eligible employees, 3.7%, were uninsured.

Health insurance has been "the most valued benefit in the workplace" since businesses began offering it to recruit employees in a tight labor market during World War II, Fronstin said.

Federal law also encourages companies to offer plans. Under the Affordable Care Act, employers with 50 or more full-time workers are penalized if they don’t offer most employees insurance that the federal government considers affordable.

As of last year, 54% of companies offered health insurance to at least some employees, according to KFF.

But that’s not the main way the ACA helped lower the rate of people without health insurance, said Melissa Thomasson, a a professor at Miami University in Ohio who specializes in the economic history of health insurance. "Nearly all of that" change, she said, came from the ACA creating private marketplace plans and allowing states to expand Medicaid eligibility.

Health policy analysts say the One Big Beautiful Bill would make it more difficult for people to qualify or afford marketplace plans, with proposals that would increase paperwork, shorten enrollment periods, and allow enhanced tax credits to fizzle out. Thomasson also noted that political rhetoric surrounding jobs and health insurance doesn’t always align.

"We often talk about small businesses being the engine of job creation," but those are the businesses that often can’t afford to offer workplace insurance, she said.

So who isn’t insured through workplace insurance?

The most obvious category of people who don’t have workplace insurance are those who don’t have a job. This group includes children and retirees, people searching for work, people who choose not to work, and those who can’t work, because of a disability or illness.

Another group without employer-provided insurance is the 25% of people ages 18 to 64 who have a job but are unable to obtain such insurance, according to 2023 data from KFF.

Some of these people work for companies that don’t offer health insurance. These employers tend to be small businesses or part of certain industries, such as farming and construction.

Others are part-time, temporary, or seasonal workers at companies that offer health insurance only to full-time employees. Workers with low incomes are significantly less likely than those with higher incomes to be eligible for workplace insurance, according to 2023 KFF data.

People who aren’t employed or don’t get insurance through their job can get coverage in other ways. Some are insured through a relative’s workplace plan, while others purchase plans and may qualify for subsidies on the ACA marketplace.

Others get insurance through Medicaid or Medicare, the federal health insurance program for people 65 or older and some people with disabilities.

Cost and quality — and therefore access to care — vary

Just because someone has health insurance doesn’t mean they’ll get the health care they need. People may skip or delay care if their plans are unaffordable or if they limit in-network providers.

"Health benefits come in all shapes and sizes," Fronstin said. "Some employers offer very generous benefits, and others less so."

KFF data shows that premiums and enrollees’ cost-sharing expenses grew faster than wages from 2008 to 2018 but have slowed in recent years.

Whether workplace insurance is affordable significantly varies by income. According to 2020 KFF data, lower-income families insured through a full-time worker spent, on average, 10.4% of their income on premiums and out-of-pocket costs . That’s more than twice the rate when looking at families across all incomes.

Our ruling

Thune said, "A lot of times, health care comes with a job."

This statement is partially accurate. Most workers in the U.S. get health coverage through work. But it glosses over aspects of our nation’s job-based health insurance system — such as how costs and coverage, especially for those with lower incomes, can make an employer plan out of reach even if it is available.

Bottom line: Not all jobs provide health insurance or offer plans to all their workers. When they do, cost and quality vary widely — making Thune’s statement an oversimplification.

We rate this statement Half True.