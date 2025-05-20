Other changes aim to cut expenses, including imposing copays and shortening the window for retroactive coverage when someone applies to the program.

However, the bill also cuts reimbursements for states that cover people in the U.S. illegally, mandates that recipients work 80 hours a month, and bans payments to nonprofits that provide abortions. These changes align with Republicans’ ideological views.

The legislation includes some provisions that can improve the detection of beneficiaries who aren’t eligible for Medicaid coverage.

President Donald Trump made his way to Capitol Hill on May 20 as House Republicans drafted a bill that included many of his priorities. That bill contained significant changes to Medicaid, the federal-state health insurance program for lower-income Americans.

Trump told reporters that the legislation will only change Medicaid in ways that combat "waste, fraud and abuse," a phrase he repeated seven times over a couple minutes.

"We're not doing any cutting of anything meaningful," Trump said. "The only thing we're cutting is waste, fraud and abuse. … We're not changing Medicaid and we're not changing Medicare and we're not changing Social Security."

The House passed the bill May 22 and it now moves to the Senate, where it could be changed. The House version doesn’t directly target Social Security or Medicare. But it changes Medicaid, including in ways that align with Republican priorities.

Congress’ nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has projected that at least 8.6 million people will lose coverage because of the changes.

Sign up for PolitiFact texts

"Relatively little of the bill is clearly related to trying to reduce fraud or error," said Leighton Ku, George Washington University’s Center for Health Policy Research director. "There are some minor provisions about things like looking for dead people who are enrolled or checking addresses. But the major provisions are not fraud, waste or error by any means. They’re things that reflect policy preferences of the Republican architects."

Robin Rudowitz, vice president and director of the Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured at the health policy research group KFF, agreed that the scope of the bill’s changes go further than Trump said. "The magnitude of the federal spending reductions and resulting coverage loss go well beyond rooting out fraud and abuse," she said.

The bill’s key provisions could be removed before final votes and enactment, while others may be added.

The White House did not respond to an inquiry for this fact-check.

How the federal government defines waste, fraud and abuse

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the federal agency that runs Medicaid, offers official definitions for these three terms:

Fraud : "When someone knowingly deceives, conceals, or misrepresents to obtain money or property from any health care benefit program. Medicare or Medicaid fraud is considered a criminal act."

Waste : "Overusing services or other practices that directly or indirectly result in unnecessary costs to any health care benefit program. Examples of waste are conducting excessive office visits, prescribing more medications than necessary, and ordering excessive laboratory tests."

Abuse: "When health care providers or suppliers perform actions that directly or indirectly result in unnecessary costs to any health care benefit program. Abuse includes any practice that doesn’t provide patients with medically necessary services or meet professionally recognized standards," such as overbilling or misusing billing codes.

Some bill provisions can be described as targeting waste, fraud and abuse

One provision in the bill requires states to confirm recipients’ Medicaid eligibility at least every six months, rather than every year under current law. Another would set stricter requirements for verifying enrollees’ addresses and other information.

Such efforts could save expenditures on ineligible people, and could be classified as a waste-prevention measure.

Other provisions are more ideological than focused on waste, fraud and abuse

Several of the bill’s highest-profile provisions are driven more by ideology — differences in how expansive the program should be, and what types of people should benefit.

One of these provisions involves people in the United States illegally.

Because it’s already against the law to spend federal Medicaid funds on people illegally in the U.S., the bill takes a different approach: It seeks to make it harder for states to exclusively rely on state funds to cover immigrants in the U.S. illegally. Currently, 14 states and the District of Columbia cover children regardless of immigration status, and seven states plus D.C. cover at least some adults in the U.S. illegally, too.

For these states, the bill reduces the federal government’s share of Medicaid payments under the Affordable Care Act expansion, from 90% to 80%.

In other words, if a state wants to keep covering people in the U.S. illegally, it will face a cut in the federal reimbursement rate for the coverage of U.S. citizens, not just immigrants here illegally. Budgetary pressures in these states could mean that some citizens also lose some of their benefits or their entire Medicaid coverage.

Another provision involves work requirements. The bill would require individuals ages 19 to 64 receiving Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act expansion to be working or participating in qualifying activities (such as having a disability, being a caretaker for family members, or attending school) for at least 80 hours per month.

Research has found that the vast majority of people who would be required to work under similar requirements are already employed or have a qualifying exemption — yet many get thrown off Medicaid because they fail to keep up with the mandatory paperwork requirements.

"Work requirements are not about waste, fraud, and abuse — they are fundamentally changing the rules of who is eligible for the program, and they are adding an immense set of bureaucratic obstacles and red tape for eligible people to keep coverage," said Benjamin D. Sommers, a professor of health care economics and medicine at Harvard University’s T. H. Chan School of Public Health and Harvard Medical School.

A KFF analysis in March said that fraud occurs in Medicare as well as Medicaid, mostly by providers. "There are checks on fraud, waste, and abuse at both the federal and the state levels," KFF wrote.

Another bill provision bans Medicaid funds spent on nonprofit organizations primarily engaged in family planning or reproductive services, which would affect Planned Parenthood and other organizations that provide abortions.

Finally, at least two provisions focus on saving money. One would require, for the first time, that states impose $35 copays for many types of care. The other would limit retroactive coverage after applying for Medicaid to one month before application, down from 90 days. These provisions don’t specify how they’d root out waste, fraud and abuse.

"The ‘Medicaid savings’ in this bill are primarily from reducing program enrollment," Sommers said.

Our ruling

Trump said that a House bill is "not changing Medicaid," only cutting "waste, fraud and abuse."

The legislation includes provisions that can improve the detection of beneficiaries who aren’t eligible for coverage.

But other provisions change Medicaid to align with Trump’s ideology and Republican priorities. The bill incentivizes states to stop using their own funds to cover people in the U.S. illegally; it requires people to work or do another approved activity to secure benefits; and it bans Medicaid payments to nonprofits such as Planned Parenthood, which provide abortions among other services.

Other changes aim to cut expenses, including the imposition of copays and a shorter window for retroactive coverage. Those provisions don’t specify how they’d cut waste, fraud or abuse.

We rate the statement False.