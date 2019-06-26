Do you know your Democrats? A PolitiFact presidential quiz

Think you’re an expert on the Democratic presidential field? Let's fact-check that!

We created a quiz about the candidates seeking to challenge President Donald Trump. You can study up first by reading our brief biographies on each of the candidates, or you can just go for it.

For each question, select an answer. You can click "check" to see if you’re correct or wait until the very end to see what you got right and wrong. Proceed to the next question by clicking the arrow in the bottom right hand corner. If you're not happy with your result, check out our candidate bios and take the quiz again.