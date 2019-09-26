Until now, the Trump administration has withheld a complaint filed by an intelligence community whistleblower who did go through the appropriate channels.

Before today, the acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, refused to disclose to Congress the whistleblower’s complaint, which is reportedly about President Donald Trump’s contacts with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Trump administration has said Maguire is on firm legal ground, but Democrats have argued that his stonewalling is violating federal laws that protect whistleblowers from retribution.

The Intelligence Community Inspector General letter regarding the complaint can be viewed here: