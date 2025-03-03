When President Donald Trump addresses Congress March 4, he will describe a rapid-fire effort to deliver on his campaign promises to make Americans safer and wealthier.

By the numbers, Trump has been very busy; he signed more than 70 executive orders in about six weeks. But many of his policies on immigration, tariffs, consumer prices, transgender rights and cutting the government workforce are not a done deal.

PolitiFact’s MAGA-Meter offers context and updates on 75 of Trump’s campaign promises.

Trump has taken first steps on about two dozen promises, though obstacles including legal challenges could hinder his goals. He earned five Promise Kept ratings, including his pledges to pardon Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol rioters and reinstate the military’s transgender ban. His promise to end birthright citizenship is Stalled after judicial intervention. He broke a promise to end the Russia-Ukraine war on Day 1, well ahead of the tense Feb. 28 Oval Office meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

So far, few publicly released statistics shine light on Trump’s handling of the economy, which could be shaped by his proposals for widespread tariffs and the February wave of federal layoffs and contract cancellations. The available signals are mixed: Between Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration and March 3, the Standard & Poors 500 index fell by 3.3%, and the index is now lower than it was Nov. 6, the day after Election Day. Consumer confidence has turned gloomy, and Trump’s approval ratings on the economy have fallen, though they remain ahead of the level for much of Biden’s term.

Here’s an overview of Trump’s progress on some of his key campaign promises.

Largest deportation operation in history

What Trump said (Feb. 20): "We began the largest deportation operation in American history, larger even than that of President Dwight D. Eisenhower."

Where it stands: This promise is In the Works. Trump has taken steps to increase deportations, including securing agreements with multiple countries such as Panama, Costa Rica and El Salvador to take people deported from the U.S. who are not from those countries. People who are from countries that don’t accept U.S. deportation flights otherwise would be released into the U.S. With limited domestic detention space, Trump has also sent immigrants to Guantánamo Bay, the naval base in Cuba best known as a high-security prison for foreign terrorism suspects following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. So far, there’s no publicly released data showing how many people have been deported during Trump’s first month in office.

@politifact Illegal immigration at the U.S. southern border has decreased in the first weeks of President Donald Trump’s administration. But the White House misleadingly used data to display the drop. Here’s what you should know. #immigration #trump #biden #whitehouse #factcheck ♬ original sound - PolitiFact

Revoke federal initiatives on diversity, equity and inclusion

What Trump said (Feb. 22): "I've ended all of the so-called diversity equity and inclusion programs across the entire federal government and the private sector, and notified every single government DEI officer that their job has been deleted. They're gone. They're fired."

Where it stands: We rate this progress In the Works. Trump signed a Jan. 20 executive order terminating all federal mandates, policies and programs that promote diversity, equity and inclusion, setting off a court battle. U.S. District Judge Adam Abelson issued a Feb. 21 preliminary injunction to the order’s termination of federal grants or contracts the administration views as "equity-related," calling it vague. Trump appealed. The New York Times reported Feb. 26 that at least 428 DEI workers were put on leave.

Tariffs

What Trump said (Feb. 27): "We're going to bring so many things back to our country. ... And the thing that's going to get us there is tariffs."

Where it stands: We rated three related tariff promises In the Works. Two significant tariffs are already in effect: a 10% tariff on China and an expansion of existing tariffs on steel and aluminum. Others are on tap. Trump said that starting March 4, the tariff on China will increase to 20%, and Mexico and Canada will see 25% tariffs. A 25% tariff on the 27 European Union countries is planned "soon," Trump said. He has also ordered top officials to draw up plans for "reciprocal" tariffs, which could hit every U.S. trading partner.

Birthright citizenship

What Trump said (Feb. 22): "I signed an order that will end birthright citizenship for the children of illegal aliens because it wasn't meant for these children."

Where it stands: This promise, a carryover from Trump’s first term, is Stalled. Multiple judges issued preliminary injunctions in February blocking implementation of Trump’s Day 1 executive order declaring that future children of people in the country illegally will not receive automatic U.S. citizenship.

Government efficiency

What Trump said (Feb. 26): "One of the most important initiatives is DOGE, and we have cut billions and billions and billions of dollars.

Where it stands: Trump’s promise to create a government efficiency task force to find improper payments is In the Works. Trump signed a first-day executive order to create the Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE. Elon Musk is the driving force behind DOGE, which has attracted controversy and court challenges. The DOGE website’s "wall of receipts" has exaggerated its savings.

Saving TikTok

What Trump said (Feb. 19): "It would be great to keep TikTok alive, sell it to somebody that's going to do a great job with it."

Where it stands: The status of Trump’s promise to save TikTok is In the Works. On his first day in office, Trump delayed a ban on TikTok, which was scheduled to take effect in January under a bipartisan 2024 law unless a U.S. owner took over ownership from the app’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance. Trump’s 75-day pause said the attorney general should not enforce the law, and Trump tapped Vice President JD Vance and National Security Adviser Michael Waltz to oversee a potential TikTok sale.

Ban trans women from participating in women’s sports

What Trump said (Feb. 5): "From now on women's sports will be only for women."

Where it stands: This promise is In the Works. Trump signed a Feb. 5 executive order that directs the education secretary to update regulations prohibiting transgender girls from participating in girls sports. Trump’s order faces lawsuits, and formal changes to Title IX regulations, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in federally funded schools, have yet to come. Twenty-five states already have laws banning transgender athletes from participating in sports teams consistent with their gender identity. The NCAA said it plans to comply with Trump’s order.

Staff Writer Grace Abels and Contributing Writer Caleb McCullough contributed to this story.