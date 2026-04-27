After law enforcement thwarted a potential attack on the White House correspondents’ dinner with President Donald Trump and top leaders, Republican commentators accused Democrats of using violent rhetoric.

A remark by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., popped up repeatedly on TV and online.

"I heard Hakeem Jeffries say this week ‘its maximum warfare all the time,’" CNN conservative pundit Scott Jennings said April 26. "We have a violent streak on the left and a rhetoric problem on the left."

The Republican National Committee responded on X to Jeffries condemning political violence on a Sunday political show, sharing a clip of his "maximum warfare" remark and asking if he will "apologize and condemn this type of violent rhetoric."

Republican Reps. Andrew Clyde of Georgia and Randy Fine of Florida also criticized Jeffries’ comment, while Tim Young, a conservative pundit, said Jeffries "caused" this.

While Jeffries used those words, the soundbite lacks larger context.

Jeffries’ said "maximum warfare" to describe Democrats’ efforts to secure more House seats after Virginia voters passed a constitutional amendment on redistricting April 21, seen as a win for Democrats.

In an April 22 press conference to celebrate the Democrats’ Virginia victory, a reporter asked Jeffries if Florida pursues redistricting what other seats will Democrats look to next. Jeffries said:

"We are in an era of maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time. And we are going to keep the pressure on Republicans at every single state in the union, to ensure at the end of the day, that there is a fair, national map. Because we believe that it is the people who should decide who is in the majority in the next Congress. Not Donald Trump and MAGA extremists."

It wasn’t his first time using the phrase in a redistricting context— and Jeffries didn’t come up with it. It came up from someone on Trump’s side months earlier in media coverage of state redistricting battles.

In August 2025, The New York Times examined the consequences of Trump pushing Texas Republicans to redistrict, leading Democrats to talk about fighting "fire with fire." The Times wrote: "One person close to the president, who insisted on anonymity to describe the White House's political strategy candidly, summed it up succinctly: "Maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time."

After the Virginia vote, Jeffries repeated the Trump ally’s words verbatim in an April 21 X post, "Democrats defeated Donald Trump’s gerrymandering scheme in Virginia tonight. We will crush the DeSantis Dummymander in Florida next. Maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time."

Jeffries used the phrase in the title of a YouTube video April 21 celebrating the Virginia redistricting outcome.

Where redistricting stands

The outcome of various states’ partisan redistricting efforts is not settled.

The Virginia Supreme Court will consider a Republican lawsuit seeking to undo the Democratic-driven redistricting in an April 27 hearing.

Florida’s Republican-controlled Legislature starts a special redistricting session April 28.

Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves called for a special session on redistricting to be held in May, pegged to the resolution of a U.S. Supreme Court case in which conservatives challenged Louisiana’s two Black-majority districts. It’s unclear whether Reeves’ call would address the state’s congressional map.

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