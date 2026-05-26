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In Texas Senate race, Ken Paxton falsely claims James Talarico is a vegan
If Your Time is short
- Democratic Texas Senate candidate James Talarico has denied being a vegan, and recent campaign posts show him ordering egg and cheese tacos in Austin; eating chicken and steak at San Antonio's Fiesta; and eating a turkey leg at the Texas State Fair.
- In a 2022 fundraiser speech, Talarico advocated for reducing meat consumption and said his Texas House reelection campaign had become a "non-meat campaign," but did not say he was a vegan.
After clinching the Republican Senate nomination on May 26, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton targeted his Democratic opponent, saying James Talarico is too extreme for Texas.
Paxton said Talarico is a vegan and a threat to the state famous for cattle, Tex-Mex and barbecue. Paxton called his opponent "the most extreme radical the Democrats have ever nominated."
"He’s a vegan who thinks God is nonbinary and that there’s actually six biological sexes," Paxton said, also calling him "Tofu Talarico."
President Donald Trump made a similar statement May 20, saying, "He’s a vegan. He’s a vegan in Texas, and you can’t get elected as a vegan in Texas."
The attack is part of a broad Republican effort to portray Talarico as holding far-left social views and being out of step with Texas voters.
But the public evidence doesn’t back up the vegan claim. Talarico has denied being a vegan multiple times and has been recently pictured eating meat and other animal products during campaign events.
"James is not and never has been a vegan or vegetarian," campaign spokesperson JT Ennis said in an email to PolitiFact.
We asked Paxton’s campaign for information to support the claim that Talarico is a vegan, but we did not receive a response.
Is Talarico a vegan?
Vegans abstain from eating any animal products, including meat, poultry, seafood, dairy, eggs and honey. Vegans also often avoid using nonfood animal products, such as wool and leather. Veganism is generally motivated by animal welfare concerns, while some people follow vegan diets for health reasons.
Talarico’s critics point to a 2022 speech during a fundraiser for the Texas Humane Legislation Network, a group that lobbies for humane animal treatment. At the time, Talarico was running for reelection to the Texas House of Representatives.
During the speech, Talarico said reducing meat consumption is the "moral thing to do" and "necessary to fight climate change."
"I am proud to say that our campaign has officially become a non-meat campaign, so we are only buying vegan products from our local vegan businesses," he said, adding, "Everyone has to take personal responsibility in this effort."
Talarico didn’t say in the clip he is a vegan.
More recently, Talarico has denied that he’s a vegan. In a March social media post, Talarico spokesperson JT Ennis posted a photo of Talarico biting into a turkey leg at the Texas State Fair as the campaign’s "official statement" on "vegan accusations."
"I want to say this definitively, and categorically, that I deny all accusations of veganism," Talarico said in a March interview with The Bulwark’s Tim Miller.
In a May 26 interview with the liberal group MeidasTouch, Talarico said he has "been eating barbecue since before Ken Paxton’s first indictment."
Paxton was indicted once, by a state grand jury in 2015 on charges of securities fraud. He reached a 2024 agreement in which he admitted no wrongdoing, requiring him to pay $300,000 in restitution. In 2023, the Republican-led Texas House of Representatives impeached him on allegations of bribery and abuse of office. The Republican-led Senate acquitted him in a subsequent trial.
In a May video, Talarico — joined by former President Barack Obama and Texas gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa — ordered breakfast tacos with eggs, potatoes and cheese at Taco Joint in Austin. In a 2025 appearance on the Taco Policy podcast, Talarico said he ordered bacon and egg tacos and the combination is what fuels him on the campaign trail.
Another campaign video taken at San Antonio’s Fiesta restaurant and posted April 26 on X shows Talarico sampling chicken and steak.
Our ruling
Paxton said Talarico "is a vegan."
Talarico has been recently photographed eating meat and other animal products, showing that he is not a vegan. He also has denied being a vegan.
Talarico advocated in 2022 for reduced meat consumption to address climate change and said he was running a "non-meat campaign," but he did not say he was a vegan.
We rate the claim False.
Read About Our Process
Our Sources
Email interview with JT Ennis, Talarico campaign spokesperson
KHOU 11, Ken Paxton speaks after defeating John Cornyn in Texas Senate runoff, May 26, 2026
Daily Mail, Trump slams Texas candidate James Talarico for being vegan, May 20, 2026
Texas Humane Legislation Network, Rep James Talarico Speech | Better Laws and Enforcement Against Animal Abuse Fundraiser, April 25, 2022
JT Ennis, X Post, March 18, 2026
The Bulwark, Tim Miller interview with James Talarico, March 19, 2026
MeidasTouch, Ben Meiselas interview with James Talarico, March 26, 2026
James Talarico YouTube, Thank you for lunch, President Obama!, May 17, 2026
Taco Policy Podcast, Taco Policy Podcast Ep. 1 Teaser | James Talarico for U.S. Senate, Sept. 29, 2025
James Talarico campaign, X Post, April 26, 2026
James Talarico campaign, X Post, Feb. 20, 2026
James Talarico campaign, X Post, Feb. 28, 2026
AP News, How the criminal case against Texas AG Ken Paxton abruptly ended after nearly a decade of delays, March 26, 2024
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In Texas Senate race, Ken Paxton falsely claims James Talarico is a vegan
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