Video doesn’t show Ted Cruz asking the U.S. Supreme Court to charge an aide to the attorney general
If Your Time is short
- This video doesn’t show that. Rather, it shows Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, questioning a deputy attorney general during an April Senate Judiciary Hearing.
Sen. Ted Cruz, once solicitor general of the state of Texas, has argued before the U.S. Supreme Court nine times. So it would be odd that the state’s junior senator misunderstood the court enough to ask its justices to file charges against someone.
But a July 15 Facebook post makes such a claim, sharing a more than 10-minute video with this caption: "‘You stand with corruption’ Ted Cruz asks SCOTUS for charges against Garland’s aide after Trump raid."
The video does not show Cruz asking the court to charge an aide to Attorney General Merrick Garland.
Rather, it shows an April 19 Senate Judiciary Hearing at which Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco testified.
On his own YouTube channel, Cruz described the moment in a video title as showing him criticizing Monaco "over left-wing partisan bias when enforcing the law."
We rate claims the video shows him asking the Supreme Court to file criminal charges against her False.
