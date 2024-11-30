Stand up for the facts!

Our only agenda is to publish the truth so you can be an informed participant in democracy.
We need your help.

More Info

I would like to contribute

Host Reba McEntire speaks during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP) Host Reba McEntire speaks during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP)

Host Reba McEntire speaks during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP)

Sofia Ahmed
By Sofia Ahmed December 5, 2024

No, country singer Reba McEntire didn’t say drag queens shouldn’t be around kids

If Your Time is short

  • An article with the headline, "Reba McEntire: Drag queens don’t belong in the presence of our kids," was shared as satire Aug. 18.

  • Google and the Nexis news database searches for reports of McEntire saying this returned only fact-checks. 

  • McEntire told the Los Angeles Times in 2023 that she was "disappointed" by a Tennessee bill that banned drag performances in places where minors were present.

See the sources for this fact-check

Country singer Reba McEntire has long supported LGBTQ+ rights. But recent social media posts claimed she disparaged drag queens.

"Reba McEntire states drag queens shouldn’t be around kids," a Nov. 30 Facebook post read.

This post was flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads.)

The post linked to an ad-heavy website article dated Nov. 30 that said McEntire "garnered media attention" for saying "drag queens don’t belong in the presence of our kids." We found that same statement was attributed to McEntire on Aug. 18 in an article labeled "satire."

Featured Fact-check

We searched Google and the Nexis news database for reports of McEntire making the comments, but found only fact-checks.

Sign up for PolitiFact texts

McEntire told the Los Angeles Times in 2023 that she was "disappointed" by a Tennessee bill that banned drag performances in places where minors were present. "We’ve got a real problem in this country, and to be worrying about men wanting to dress up as women? God bless ’em to wear those high heels — I feel for ’em," she said.

In 2015 she told The Advocate, an LGBTQ+ news site, that she’s flattered every time a drag queen imitates her. "His makeup and hair looked better than mine!" she said about a drag queen impersonator.

We rate the claim that McEntire said drag queens shouldn’t be around kids False.

Read About Our Process

The Principles of the Truth-O-Meter

Our Sources

Facebook post (archived), Nov. 30, 2024

Strong Community (archived), "Reba McEntire: Drag Queens Don’t Belong in the Presence of Our Kids," Aug. 18, 2024

Los Angeles Times, Reba McEntire ‘disappointed’ in Tennessee anti-drag laws: ‘God bless ‘em for wearing those heels,’ March 31, 2023

NBC News, Federal judge temporarily halts Tennessee's ‘drag ban’ law, March 31, 2023

HuffPost, Reba McEntire on Gay Rights, Same-Sex Marriage and The Evolution of The Country Music Community, April 21, 2015

Pride Source, Q&A: Reba Talks ‘Very Important’ LGBT Rights, Her First Gay Wedding & Feeling ‘Sad’ For Closeted Country Stars, April 20, 2015

Browse the Truth-O-Meter

More by Sofia Ahmed

No, country singer Reba McEntire didn’t say drag queens shouldn’t be around kids

Load more

Support independent fact-checking.
Become a member!

In a world of wild talk and fake news, help us stand up for the facts.

Sign me up