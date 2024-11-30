McEntire told the Los Angeles Times in 2023 that she was "disappointed" by a Tennessee bill that banned drag performances in places where minors were present.

An article with the headline, "Reba McEntire: Drag queens don’t belong in the presence of our kids," was shared as satire Aug. 18.

Country singer Reba McEntire has long supported LGBTQ+ rights. But recent social media posts claimed she disparaged drag queens.

"Reba McEntire states drag queens shouldn’t be around kids," a Nov. 30 Facebook post read.

The post linked to an ad-heavy website article dated Nov. 30 that said McEntire "garnered media attention" for saying "drag queens don’t belong in the presence of our kids." We found that same statement was attributed to McEntire on Aug. 18 in an article labeled "satire."

We searched Google and the Nexis news database for reports of McEntire making the comments, but found only fact-checks.

McEntire told the Los Angeles Times in 2023 that she was "disappointed" by a Tennessee bill that banned drag performances in places where minors were present. "We’ve got a real problem in this country, and to be worrying about men wanting to dress up as women? God bless ’em to wear those high heels — I feel for ’em," she said.

In 2015 she told The Advocate, an LGBTQ+ news site, that she’s flattered every time a drag queen imitates her. "His makeup and hair looked better than mine!" she said about a drag queen impersonator.

We rate the claim that McEntire said drag queens shouldn’t be around kids False.