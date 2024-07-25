Stand up for the facts!
Our only agenda is to publish the truth so you can be an informed participant in democracy.
We need your help.
I would like to contribute
Vice President Kamala Harris didn’t suggest debating Trump at Jeffrey Epstein’s townhouse
If Your Time is short
-
This isn’t a real X post from Vice President Kamala Harris.
Vice President Kamala Harris — the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee — has accused former President Donald Trump of "backpedaling" because he won’t commit to debating her.
A Trump spokesperson told CNN on July 25 it "would be inappropriate to schedule things with Harris because Democrats very well could still change their minds."
A supposed X post from Harris that same day appears to show the vice president connecting Trump to the deceased financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
"I propose we have the next debate at a venue Donald Trump feels more comfortable: Jeffrey Epstein’s townhouse," reads what looks like a screenshot of an X post.
A July 25 Threads post that shared this image was flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram.)
Featured Fact-check
This isn’t an authentic X post from either of Harris’ X accounts: @KamalaHarris and @VP.
Rather, the screenshot shows the supposed handle is @KamalarHarris, with an extra "r" after her first name.
Harris didn’t post this, and we found no find evidence such as credible news reports or public statements from Harris that she said this. Searching for the statement in the Threads post turned up meme sites and other social media accounts sharing the image.
So, what Harris did post July 25 about Trump and debating?
"What happened to ‘any time, any place’?" she said on one of her actual X accounts.
We rate claims Harris wrote an X post suggesting that she and Trump debate at Epstein’s house False.
Read About Our Process
Our Sources
Threads post, July 25, 2024
CNN, Trump campaign says it won’t commit to Harris debate until she’s confirmed as nominee, July 25, 2024
X post, July 25, 2024
@KamalaHarris account, visited July 29, 2024
@VP account, visited July 29, 2024
Browse the Truth-O-Meter
More by Ciara O'Rourke
Vice President Kamala Harris didn’t suggest debating Trump at Jeffrey Epstein’s townhouse
Support independent fact-checking.
Become a member!
In a world of wild talk and fake news, help us stand up for the facts.