Vice President Kamala Harris — the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee — has accused former President Donald Trump of "backpedaling" because he won’t commit to debating her.

A Trump spokesperson told CNN on July 25 it "would be inappropriate to schedule things with Harris because Democrats very well could still change their minds."

A supposed X post from Harris that same day appears to show the vice president connecting Trump to the deceased financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"I propose we have the next debate at a venue Donald Trump feels more comfortable: Jeffrey Epstein’s townhouse," reads what looks like a screenshot of an X post.

A July 25 Threads post that shared this image was flagged as part of Meta's efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed.

This isn’t an authentic X post from either of Harris’ X accounts: @KamalaHarris and @VP.

Rather, the screenshot shows the supposed handle is @KamalarHarris, with an extra "r" after her first name.

Harris didn’t post this, and we found no find evidence such as credible news reports or public statements from Harris that she said this. Searching for the statement in the Threads post turned up meme sites and other social media accounts sharing the image.

So, what Harris did post July 25 about Trump and debating?

"What happened to ‘any time, any place’?" she said on one of her actual X accounts.

We rate claims Harris wrote an X post suggesting that she and Trump debate at Epstein’s house False.