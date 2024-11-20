X owner Elon Musk has threatened to suspend accounts on the social media platform for many reasons, but calling him "fat" isn’t one of them.

"Accounts calling me fat, ‘Elonia’, ‘The First Lady’, saying I can’t jump, or pointing out my hair plugs and jawline gender affirming surgery, will be suspended without warning," an image of a purported Nov. 17 X post from Musk says.

A Threads post sharing the image was flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads.)

This statement doesn’t appear on Musk’s X account, and we found no credible evidence — such as news reporting or a link to a deleted X post — that it ever did.

Rather, it appears that another X post from Musk, in which he said, "Instead of teaching fear of pregnancy we should teach fear of childlessness," was altered to create this fake suspension warning. This post has the same date and Eastern Standard Time time stamp as the image in the Threads post.

Sign up for PolitiFact texts

The X account profile photo on the Threads post image also doesn’t match the one Musk uses, signaling that it’s fabricated.

We rate claims this is an authentic Musk post False.