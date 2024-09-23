Stand up for the facts!

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sept. 22, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP) Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sept. 22, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP)

Sofia Ahmed
By Sofia Ahmed September 24, 2024

No, Travis Kelce didn’t endorse Kamala Harris for president

If Your Time is short

  • The news of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce endorsing Kamala Harris’ presidency was originally published as satire.

  • As of Sept. 24, no credible news outlets reported that Travis Kelce endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

Taylor Swift took to Instagram Sept. 10 to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential candidacy. But contrary to what some social media users are saying, Swift’s boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has not publicly endorsed any presidential candidate.

"Breaking: Travis Kelce Follows Taylor Swift’s Footsteps, Supports Harris: ‘Taylor Made the Right Decision,’" a Threads screenshot of a Sept. 15 X post reads.

On Sept. 14, the day before the X post, an article with a similar headline and same purported quote from Kelce was published on Esspots with a satire tag; Esspots describes itself as "your one-stop destination for satirical news and commentary about the United States."

We searched Google and the Nexis news database and found no credible news reports about Kelce endorsing Harris as of Sept. 24.

We rate the claim that Travis Kelce endorsed Kamala Harris in mid-September False.

