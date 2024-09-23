As of Sept. 24, no credible news outlets reported that Travis Kelce endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

The news of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce endorsing Kamala Harris’ presidency was originally published as satire.

Taylor Swift took to Instagram Sept. 10 to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential candidacy. But contrary to what some social media users are saying, Swift’s boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has not publicly endorsed any presidential candidate.

"Breaking: Travis Kelce Follows Taylor Swift’s Footsteps, Supports Harris: ‘Taylor Made the Right Decision,’" a Threads screenshot of a Sept. 15 X post reads.

Screenshot from Threads

On Sept. 14, the day before the X post, an article with a similar headline and same purported quote from Kelce was published on Esspots with a satire tag; Esspots describes itself as "your one-stop destination for satirical news and commentary about the United States."

We searched Google and the Nexis news database and found no credible news reports about Kelce endorsing Harris as of Sept. 24.

We rate the claim that Travis Kelce endorsed Kamala Harris in mid-September False.