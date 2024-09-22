This claim originated on a self-described satire site. Taylor Swift hasn’t performed on her Eras Tour since Sept. 10, when she endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee.

Good luck trying to get a ticket to an upcoming Taylor Swift show — the singer-songwriter’s "Eras" tour has broken records, generating more than $1 billion in gross ticket sales.

And yet, recent Facebook posts claim that her shows have been well below capacity because she endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee.

"Taylor Swift’s concert attendance drops after Harris endorsement: ‘No Fans, just empty seats and echoes,’" a Sept. 22 post said, which was flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads.)

This claim originated on a self-described satire site.

But unlike this Facebook post, SpaceX Fanclub, which posted the fake headline on its Facebook page Sept. 20, clearly noted it wasn’t true.

"Taylor Swift’s concert attendance drops after Harris endorsement: ‘No Fans, just empty seats and echoes,’ - satire," the post said.

Swift’s tour continues Oct. 18 in Miami before heading to New Orleans and Indianapolis.

But she hasn’t performed on tour since August, before she endorsed Harris Sept. 10, after Harris debated former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee.

We rate claims Swift’s concerts have been empty False.