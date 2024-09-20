This claim is unfounded, and a U.S. Marshals Service spokesperson said it’s false.

Oprah Winfrey is a perennial character in misinformation stemming from the QAnon conspiracy theory — so much so that in 2020, the media magnate addressed baseless rumors that she had been arrested for participating in a sex trafficking ring.

Such claims continue to spread on social media.

"Oprah is a sex trafficker," a Sept. 20 Threads post said, misspelling "marshals." "She’s been caught and now has to be escorted around by the U.S. Marshall’s.".

A U.S. Marshals Service spokesperson told PolitiFact the claim is false.

We found no evidence, such as credible reporting, criminal cases, photos or video footage, to corroborate the post.

The accusation comes after Winfrey interviewed Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, on Sept. 19 during a televised forum.

We rate the claim that Winfrey is a sex trafficker who must be escorted around by U.S. marshals Pants on Fire!