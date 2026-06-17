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Platner says Collins sided with Trump to cut Medicaid, SNAP and help the rich. That’s False.
If Your Time is short
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In June 2025, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, voted on a motion to proceed on the One Big Beautiful Bill, President Donald Trump’s signature tax and spending legislation. She warned unless there were substantial changes, she would vote against its passage.
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Days later, Collins voted against the bill. Collins said she supported tax relief but opposed the legislation in part because of its Medicaid cuts.
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Thousands of Maine residents have lost food stamps since the legislation took effect and projections show that many will lose Medicaid.
Maine Democrat Graham Platner said U.S. Sen. Susan Collins has aligned herself with President Donald Trump and the interests of wealthy people.
Collins, a Republican, "says she is bipartisan but she’s only bipartisan when it doesn't matter," a June 17 Platner ad said.
The ad cited several examples of what it said were Collins’ policy positions. For this fact-check, we’re focusing on the ad’s statement that Collins "even sided with Trump, giving billionaires and corporations a handout, paid for by cuts to Medicaid and SNAP."
The ad refers to Trump’s signature tax and spending legislation, the One Big Beautiful Bill, but it misrepresents Collins’ vote. Collins voted against it, in part because of Medicaid cuts.
Collins voted against Trump’s second-term tax bill
Platner’s campaign pointed us to Collins’ June 28, 2025, vote on a motion to advance the One Big Beautiful Bill and included articles that showed she rejected the legislation on final passage.
The ad doesn’t mention the bill by name but cites an article with a headline that says Collins and Sen. Josh Hawley, two key holdouts, "will support advancing GOP megabill."
The article said that Collins planned to vote in favor of a procedural motion but wouldn’t necessarily vote for the bill.
"I am planning to vote for the motion to proceed," Collins said at the time. "Generally, I give deference to the majority leader’s power to bring bills to the Senate floor. Does not in any way predict how I’m going to vote on final passage. That’s going to depend on whether the bill is substantially changed. There are some very good changes that have been made in the latest version but I want to see further changes and I will be filing a number of amendments."
Collins voted in support of several amendments, including Democratic ones, to protect Medicaid. When those efforts failed, she voted against the bill’s passage.
Collins said she supported tax relief but primarily voted against the bill because of "the harmful impact it will have on Medicaid, affecting low-income families and rural health care providers like our hospitals and nursing homes."
Ancor, a network of providers for people with disabilities, gave Collins an award for protecting Medicaid, citing her vote against the legislation.
Republican Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Rand Paul of Kentucky also voted with Democrats against the bill. Vice President JD Vance broke the tie vote in the Senate, and Trump signed it into law July 4.
Bill’s tax cuts carried more benefits for the rich
The legislation provided tax benefits for people of varying incomes, but wealthier taxpayers came out ahead compared with lower- and middle-income taxpayers.
The Tax Foundation found the law’s tax changes would increase after-tax incomes across the spectrum in 2025 and 2026, ranging from a 0.8% increase for the bottom 20% of taxpayers to 1.8% for the top 20%. That finding includes the new tax cuts and extending the cuts from Trump’s 2017 tax law.
By 2034, the bottom 20% of earners will see a net reduction in post-tax income after accounting for the 2029 expiration of new tax deductions and the law's tighter rules for tax credits, said Garrett Watson, the Tax Foundation’s policy analysis director.
Some provisions temporarily help people earning low to moderate incomes, such as the tax exclusion on some tipped income.
Legislation cut Medicaid and SNAP, including in Maine
The One Big Beautiful Bill made historic cuts to safety net programs including Medicaid, the state-federal health care program for low-income people, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as food stamps. It also tightened work requirements for both programs.
Ian Yaffe, director of the Maine Office for Family Independence that operates the state’s SNAP program, told the Portland Press Herald that Maine has seen a sustained decrease in SNAP enrollment since August 2025. As of April, the number of Mainers receiving SNAP benefits had dropped by about 13,000.
KFF projected that about 28,000 Mainers will become uninsured because of Medicaid changes. So far, enrollment in Medicaid in Maine dipped slightly. However, the largest changes to the program take effect in 2027 so drops are likely to accelerate next year.
Collins has offered some praise for the bill she voted against, including legislation that authorized the Rural Health Transformation Program.
Our ruling
Platner said Collins "sided with Trump, giving billionaires and corporations a hand-out, paid for by cuts to Medicaid and SNAP."
Collins voted on a motion to proceed on the One Big Beautiful Bill but warned that without substantial changes she would reject the legislation. When those changes didn’t occur, she voted against its passage.
The ad tells voters that Collins took action to harm Medicaid. But when Collins voted against the bill, she cited Medicaid cuts as a reason. A group cited her vote when it gave her an award for leadership on Medicaid.
We rate this statement False.
RELATED: Yes, Collins usually votes with Trump, as Platner said. But she broke with him at key moments.
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Read About Our Process
Our Sources
AdImpact, X post, June 17, 2026
U.S. Senate, Roll call vote 329 on motion to proceed, June 28, 2025
Maine Public, As vote nears, Sen. King calls Trump budget bill 'irresponsible' while Collins remains undecided, June 30, 2025
The Hill, Collins, Hawley — two key holdouts – will support advancing the GOP megabill, June 28, 2025
U.S. Senate, Roll call vote 74 on amendment, Feb. 20, 2025
U.S. Senate, Roll call vote 71 on amendment, Feb. 20, 2025
U.S. Senate, Roll call vote 75 on amendment, Feb. 21, 2025
Sen. Susan Collins, Senator Collins' statement on the Senate reconciliation bill, July 1, 2025
Sen. Susan Collins, Senator Collins receives ANCOR Congressional Medicaid Champion Award, Sept. 8, 2025
PolitiFact, Trump signs extension of 2017 tax law, plus new cuts, July 14, 2025
PolitiFact, Permanent tax breaks for billionaires, temporary for everyone else? That’s exaggerated, July 8, 2025
PolitiFact, Fact-checking Elizabeth Warren's statement on Meta’s tax break in ‘Big Beautiful Bill’, June 27, 2025
PolitiFact, Trump’s tax bill includes broad exclusion for tip income. It expires in 2028, July 14, 2025
PolitiFact, Is it true that 5 million people at risk of losing Medicaid are already covered by other insurance?, July 11, 2025
PolitiFact, Fact-check on SNAP reconciliation bill tax cuts food, May 29, 2025
PolitiFact, Fact-checking claims about individual mandate, June 28, 2012
Tax Foundation, FAQ: The One Big Beautiful Bill Act tax changes, July 23, 2025
Tax Foundation, Big Beautiful Bill Senate GOP tax plan, February 2025
AP News, A look at what will happen to food assistance under Trump’s big tax cut bill, by the numbers, July 3, 2025
Portland Press Herald, Thousands of children in Maine are no longer receiving food assistance benefits, May 14, 2026
KFF, How will the 2025 reconciliation law affect the uninsured rate in each state?, Aug. 20, 2025
KFF, Medicaid and CHIP monthly enrollment, June 2017-February 2026
Sen. Susan Collins, Senator Collins preserves $190 million federal investment in Maine's rural hospitals and health centers, March 27, 2026
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Rural Health Transformation Program overview, April 10, 2026
The Hill, Senate defeats Collins proposal to raise taxes on highest earners to help rural hospitals, July 1, 2025
MS NOW, Graham Platner joins Morning Joe for wide-ranging interview, June 10, 2026
Maine Center for Economic Policy, Maine lawmakers have tools to stop the harms of the Republican reconciliation bill, Dec. 11, 2025
Maine Center for Economic Policy, Thousands of Mainers lose food assistance in wake of One Big Beautiful Bill changes, May 13, 2026
CNN, Susan Collins Kavanaugh vote, October 5, 2018
The Guardian, Brett Kavanaugh US Senate vote Supreme Court, October 5, 2018
Congress.gov, H.R. 1, 2025
WRAL, Susan Collins breaks with Republican Party again, this time opposing Medicaid cuts Aug. 7, 2025
Sen. Susan Collins office, Statement to PolitiFact, June 24, 2026
Graham Platner campaign, Statement to PolitiFact, June 24, 2026
Email interview, Howard Gleckman, fellow at The Urban Institute, June 24, 2026
Email interview, Garrett Watson, director of policy analysis at the Tax Foundation, June 24, 2026
Email interview, Nanci Flores, spokesperson for the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, June 23, 2026
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Platner says Collins sided with Trump to cut Medicaid, SNAP and help the rich. That’s False.
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