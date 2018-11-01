Introducing PolitiFact Vermont from VTDigger

With Election Day fast approaching, PolitiFact is happy to announce its latest state affiliate: PolitiFact Vermont, a partnership of PolitiFact and VTDigger.com.

VTDigger.com is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy. It is a project of the nonprofit Vermont Journalism Trust.

VTDigger’s coverage of Vermont news is nonpartisan and strives to convey multiple perspectives on issues. Its aim is to fairly and accurately report the facts, hold officials accountable, and reveal government malfeasance when found.

VTDigger launched the PolitiFact Vermont project with fact-checks of the candidates for Vermont governor.

PolitiFact Vermont fact-checked incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott on whether Vermont has the most progressive tax system in the country. They rated his claim Mostly False.

Meanwhile, Democratic nominee for governor Christine Hallquist spoke of Act 46, a law requiring Vermont school district to consolidate. "There have been 44 plans submitted affecting 90 school districts. And the Scott administration has rejected all of them," Hallquist said. PolitiFact Vermont rated that False.

In addition to state elections, VTDigger intends to fact check what’s being said in the Statehouse, the governor's office and across the state as policymakers engage in crucial conversations around taxes, school spending, environmental protection and what to do about the state’s deep demographic challenges.

"The whole reason VTDigger started was to keep politicians honest," said VTDigger executive director Anne Galloway. "It's a privilege to be part of a group of journalists fighting in defense of facts at a time when truth, even local level, is under attack. Politifact stands for everything we believe as a news organization."

"I happened to be in California this week talking about fact-checking and I kind of let it slip that to a group that the Digger was coming on board in Vermont," said PolitiFact executive director Aaron Sharockman. "I immediately see a guy off to the side smile and pump his fist. On the opposite side of the country! ! So yeah, I think we have the right partner to keep politicians honest in the Green Mountain State. I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do."