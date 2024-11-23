Stand up for the facts!
Our only agenda is to publish the truth so you can be an informed participant in democracy.
We need your help.
I would like to contribute
No, the NFL didn’t cancel Beyoncé’s Christmas NFL halftime show, saying she’s “not a good artist”
If Your Time is short
-
The story originated as satire.
-
Beyoncé will perform Dec. 25 on Netflix’s first livestreamed NFL game, which pits the Houston Texans against the Baltimore Ravens, Netflix said.
Hold Up! Beyoncé will indeed be "twirling on them haters" during an NFL Christmas halftime show, despite social media posts saying she won’t be performing.
A Nov. 23 Facebook post said, "Beyoncé Christmas Halftime Show Rejected by NFL: ‘She’s Not a Good Artist.’"
This post was flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads.)
The post is incorrect. Netflix said Nov. 17 that Beyoncé will perform at the halftime show Dec. 25 during the streaming service’s first livestreamed NFL game, which pits the Houston Texans against the Baltimore Ravens.
We searched Google and the Nexis news database for reports the NFL had nixed Beyoncé, but found nothing.
Sign up for PolitiFact texts
The story originated as satire. SpaceX Fanclub, which exclusively posts parody news, shared it Nov. 20 with a satire label and the same headline as the Facebook post.
Featured Fact-check
"Nothing on this page is real. If you believe anything we post then you’re a potato crop," a disclaimer on the post’s image says.
The Facebook post was not labeled as satire.
We rate the claim that the NFL said Beyoncé is "not a good artist" and rejected her Christmas halftime show False.
Read About Our Process
Our Sources
Facebook post (archived), Nov. 23, 2024
Netflix, Beyoncé to Perform at Halftime of Ravens-Texans During NFL Christmas Gameday Live on Netflix, Nov, 17, 2024
Facebook post, Nov. 20, 2024
SpaceX Fanclub Facebook page, accessed Dec. 3, 2024
Browse the Truth-O-Meter
More by Sofia Ahmed
No, the NFL didn’t cancel Beyoncé’s Christmas NFL halftime show, saying she’s “not a good artist”
Support independent fact-checking.
Become a member!
In a world of wild talk and fake news, help us stand up for the facts.