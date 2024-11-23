Stand up for the facts!

Beyonce performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens, Feb. 3, 2013, in New Orleans. (AP) Beyonce performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens, Feb. 3, 2013, in New Orleans. (AP)

Sofia Ahmed
By Sofia Ahmed December 4, 2024

No, the NFL didn’t cancel Beyoncé’s Christmas NFL halftime show, saying she’s “not a good artist”

If Your Time is short

  • The story originated as satire.

  • Beyoncé will perform Dec. 25 on Netflix’s first livestreamed NFL game, which pits the Houston Texans against the Baltimore Ravens, Netflix said.

Hold Up! Beyoncé will indeed be "twirling on them haters" during an NFL Christmas halftime show, despite social media posts saying she won’t be performing.

A Nov. 23 Facebook post said, "Beyoncé Christmas Halftime Show Rejected by NFL: ‘She’s Not a Good Artist.’"

The post is incorrect. Netflix said Nov. 17 that Beyoncé will perform at the halftime show Dec. 25 during the streaming service’s first livestreamed NFL game, which pits  the Houston Texans against the Baltimore Ravens.

We searched Google and the Nexis news database for reports the NFL had nixed Beyoncé, but found nothing.

The story originated as satire. SpaceX Fanclub, which exclusively posts parody news, shared it Nov. 20 with a satire label and the same headline as the Facebook post.

"Nothing on this page is real. If you believe anything we post then you’re a potato crop," a disclaimer on the post’s image says.

The Facebook post was not labeled as satire.

We rate the claim that the NFL said Beyoncé is "not a good artist" and rejected her Christmas halftime show False.

