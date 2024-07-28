Stand up for the facts!
No, this isn’t an authentic X post from Harris about Black Lives Matter
If Your Time is short
-
This is a fabricated X post.
Some critics have blamed former Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle, the second woman to hold the position, for the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump at a July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. They called her a "diversity, equity and inclusion" hire.
But Vice President Kamala Harris didn’t post on X reacting to calls to prosecute Cheatle.
"I am DISGUSTED by @BoLoudon’s SEXIST call to prosecute our first DEI Secret Service Woman Director," reads what looks like an X post from Harris, referring to a conservative commentator and friend of Trump’s son, Barron. "Bo is a 17 year old RACIST — it’s BLACK LIVES MATTER, not ‘Biden Loves Minors!’ DO NOT follow him!’"
A July 28 Instagram post sharing an image of the purported X post was flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram.)
Featured Fact-check
We found no evidence that Harris posted this statement from either of her accounts, @KamalaHarris or @VP.
As we broadened our search, we turned up articles from Wired, CNN and more about conservatives "blaming women and DEI for the Secret Service’s failure" in the assassination attempt. (PolitiFact also explored the facts after the shooting put scrutiny on the Secret Service’s women and diversity initiatives.)
We rate claims that Harris tweeted, "It’s BLACK LIVES MATTER, not ‘Biden Loves Minors!’" False.
Read About Our Process
