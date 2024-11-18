Stand up for the facts!
Our only agenda is to publish the truth so you can be an informed participant in democracy.
We need your help.
I would like to contribute
No, Trump didn’t call Joe Scarborough a ‘scolded dog’ on Truth Social
If Your Time is short
- This post was fabricated.
Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, co-hosts of MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" show, said Nov. 19 that they had headed to Palm Beach, Florida, to meet with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
The revelation drew blowback, but it didn’t prompt Trump to make this purported Truth Social post.
"This morning, ‘Morning’ Joe and Mika, who owe their careers to me, went on their show and claimed to have met with me," the purported post said. "They made it sound like we had a summit. The truth is, Joe begged to meet with me after our Big Win, and when I finally agreed, he approached me like a scolded dog. He should consider himself lucky that I didn’t have him thrown out of beautiful Mar-a-Lago. Mika was charming, as usual."
A Nov. 18 Threads post sharing an image of what looked like this Truth Social post from Trump was flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads.)
Featured Fact-check
We found no such post on Trump’s Truth Social account, nor evidence, such as credible news reporting, that it ever appeared there.
Sign up for PolitiFact texts
We rate claims Trump posted this on Truth Social False.
Read About Our Process
Our Sources
Threads post, Nov. 18, 2024
Donald Trump Truth Social account, visited Nov. 20, 2024
Poynter, ‘Morning Joe’s’ visit with Donald Trump draws criticism — and some praise, Nov. 20, 2024
CNN, ‘Morning Joe’ meeting with Trump was driven by fears of retribution from incoming administration, sources say, Nov. 19, 2024
Browse the Truth-O-Meter
More by Ciara O'Rourke
No, Trump didn’t call Joe Scarborough a ‘scolded dog’ on Truth Social
Support independent fact-checking.
Become a member!
In a world of wild talk and fake news, help us stand up for the facts.