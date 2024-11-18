Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, co-hosts of MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" show, said Nov. 19 that they had headed to Palm Beach, Florida, to meet with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The revelation drew blowback, but it didn’t prompt Trump to make this purported Truth Social post.

"This morning, ‘Morning’ Joe and Mika, who owe their careers to me, went on their show and claimed to have met with me," the purported post said. "They made it sound like we had a summit. The truth is, Joe begged to meet with me after our Big Win, and when I finally agreed, he approached me like a scolded dog. He should consider himself lucky that I didn’t have him thrown out of beautiful Mar-a-Lago. Mika was charming, as usual."

A Nov. 18 Threads post sharing an image of what looked like this Truth Social post from Trump was flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads.)

We found no such post on Trump’s Truth Social account, nor evidence, such as credible news reporting, that it ever appeared there.

We rate claims Trump posted this on Truth Social False.