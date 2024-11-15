We searched Google for reports of a Tesla motor home, but found no credible results.

Tesla’s website does not list a motor home for sale. It includes other vehicles that have not yet been produced, such as the "cybercab" and "robovan."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently unveiled the company’s "cybercab" and "robovan," a self-driving taxi and an autonomous van, respectively. But a Tesla "motor home" wasn’t mentioned during the October unveiling in Burbank, California.

Social media posts falsely claim Tesla has that vehicle in the works, too.

"Elon Musk reveals Telsa 2025 motorhome for under $17,000," a Nov. 15 Facebook post that includes what appears to be an artificial-intelligence generated image of a red recreational vehicle reads. The caption says the supposed motor home is fully electric, has a "solar roof" and "semi-autonomous driving."

This post was flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads.)

Rumors of a Tesla RV have circulated since at least 2022. PolitiFact reported that Facebook users have credited Musk with creating many nonexistent Tesla products using what appears to be AI-generated images, including water engines, e-bikes, low-cost houses and robots for surrogate pregnancies.

We rate the claims that Musk revealed a Tesla 2025 motor home False.