No, Elon Musk did not announce a Tesla motor home
If Your Time is short
-
Tesla’s website does not list a motor home for sale. It includes other vehicles that have not yet been produced, such as the "cybercab" and "robovan."
-
We searched Google for reports of a Tesla motor home, but found no credible results.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently unveiled the company’s "cybercab" and "robovan," a self-driving taxi and an autonomous van, respectively. But a Tesla "motor home" wasn’t mentioned during the October unveiling in Burbank, California.
Social media posts falsely claim Tesla has that vehicle in the works, too.
"Elon Musk reveals Telsa 2025 motorhome for under $17,000," a Nov. 15 Facebook post that includes what appears to be an artificial-intelligence generated image of a red recreational vehicle reads. The caption says the supposed motor home is fully electric, has a "solar roof" and "semi-autonomous driving."
Tesla’s website does not list the motor home, although it includes vehicles that have not yet been produced, such as the "cybercab" and "robovan."
We searched Google for reports of a Tesla motor home, but found no credible results. And a reverse-image search of the motor home included in the Facebook post showed the image was posted on social media, but not on any official Tesla accounts or in any news reports.
Rumors of a Tesla RV have circulated since at least 2022. PolitiFact reported that Facebook users have credited Musk with creating many nonexistent Tesla products using what appears to be AI-generated images, including water engines, e-bikes, low-cost houses and robots for surrogate pregnancies.
We rate the claims that Musk revealed a Tesla 2025 motor home False.
Our Sources
Facebook post, Nov. 15, 2024
Tesla, We, Robot, accessed Nov. 27, 2024
YouTube, Elon Musk Officially Revealed The Tesla Model RV, March 22, 2022
PolitiFact, On Facebook, Elon Musk is an invention superhero. But many of these posts are made up and feature AI, Nov. 20, 2024
EV.Guide, Tesla unveils Cybercab and Robovan at "We,Robot" Event., Oct. 11, 2024
