This claim is unfounded and originated on a website that has previously published fabricated headlines.

A South Korean feminist movement that calls for eschewing sex gained traction among some young women on social media after President-elect Donald Trump’s reelection.

But social media posts suggesting this abstention is financially endangering abortion clinics are unfounded.

"Abortion clinics warn they’ll go bankrupt if Democrat ‘sex strike’ continues," reads what looks like the headline of an image shared in a recent Instagram post.

This post was flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads.)

The headline comes from a Nov. 10 post on a blog called The People’s Voice, which has previously published false claims. Among those that we’ve fact-checked: that LGBTQ+ leaders signed a World Economic Forum treaty to accept pedophiles as a legally protected minority; that the United Nations has warned Christians they would be shunned if they don’t accept the legalization of pedophilia; and that the daughter of the World Economic Forum’s founder said "permanent climate lockdowns are coming."

Sign up for PolitiFact texts

Those claims are unfounded, and so is this one.

We found no evidence, such as credible news reporting or statements from abortion providers, that a purported "sex strike" is imperiling clinics.

The blog post provides no evidence, citing "staffers" inside unnamed clinics.

"According to staffers inside these clinics, the majority of business comes from promiscuous left-wing women — the very same women who are now abstaining from sex in protest to Donald Trump winning the 2024 election," the post said.

It didn’t elaborate further.

NewsGuard, a company that tracks online misinformation, declared the claim a myth.

We rate this post that abortion clinics said they’ll go bankrupt because of a Democratic "sex strike" False.