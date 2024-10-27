Stand up for the facts!
Our only agenda is to publish the truth so you can be an informed participant in democracy.
We need your help.
I would like to contribute
Trump wore red and blue at the Madison Square Garden rally, not ‘black and gold’
If Your Time is short
-
Former President Donald Trump wore a blue suit and red tie Oct. 27 at his Madison Square Garden rally. He wore a black suit and golden-yellow tie at an Oct. 25 rally in Traverse City, Michigan.
Former President Donald Trump’s recent campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City drew attention for racist jokes and anti-immigration rhetoric, and claims he wore the trademark colors of a far-right extremist group.
"Every neo Nazi knows the significance of Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally Sunday, channeling the famous 1939 Nazi rally held there," an Oct. 27 Facebook post said, referencing an infamous pro-Nazi gathering more than 80 years ago. "As a signal, last night Trump set aside his traditional blue suit & red tie in lieu of Proud Boys black and gold. He’s getting the band back together."
The post included two images: one of Trump in a black suit with a golden yellow-colored tie and gold "Make America Great Again" lettering on his black hat, and the back of someone’s black shirt that says "Spokane Proud Boys" in yellow.
This post was flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads.)
The post’s image of Trump is authentic, but it’s not from the Oct. 27 Madison Square Garden rally, where he donned a blue suit and red tie — no hat.
Sign up for PolitiFact texts
He wore the black suit, golden-yellow tie and black hat with gold lettering a week later at an Oct. 25 campaign rally in Traverse City, Michigan.
The image of the Proud Boy is also authentic. A Shutterstock caption says it’s from a September 2020 rally in Portland, Oregon. The Southern Poverty Law Center has declared the Proud Boys a hate group, and notes its members are "identifiable by their yellow-trimmed, black knockoff Fred Perry polos."
Featured Fact-check
The group’s members are often photographed wearing black and yellow, including in a polo shirt from the British company Fred Perry, which in 2019 announced it was pulling the shirt from the U.S. market until it was "satisfied that its association with the Proud Boys has ended."
Trump, meanwhile, told the Proud Boys during a 2020 presidential debate to "stand back and stand by" following a question from moderator Chris Wallace, who asked whether he was willing to "condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down."
Trump later walked back the comment, saying he didn’t know who the Proud Boys were.
We rate claims he wore black and gold to the Madison Square Garden rally False.
Read About Our Process
Our Sources
Facebook post, Oct. 27, 2024
X post, Oct. 27, 2024
C-SPAN, Former President Trump campaigns in Traverse City, Michigan, Oct. 25, 2024
NPR, Trump spent 3 hours on Joe Rogan's podcast. Here's what he did — and didn't — say, Oct. 26, 2024
PolitiFact, Fact-checking Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally in New York City, Oct. 27, 2024
Getty Images, NY: Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally At Madison Square Garden In NYC, Oct. 17, 2024
Shutterstock, The Proud Boys host a rally in Portland, Oregon, Portland, USA - 26 Sep 2020, Sept. 26, 2020
Axios, Trump's MSG event draws comparisons to 1939 Nazi rally, Oct. 28, 2024
OPB, Hate-group rally breaks up in Portland, turnout far below expectations, Sept. 26, 2020
PolitiFact, Proud Boys leader who helps run Latinos for Trump group is not part of Trump campaign, Oct. 6, 2020
PolitiFact, In context: Donald Trump’s ‘stand back and stand by’ debate comments on white supremacists, Sept. 30, 2020
ADL, Proud Boys, visited Oct. 29, 2024
Fred Perry, Proud Boys Statement, Sept. 29, 2024
Forbes, Political Fashion Explainer: The Rough-And-Tumble History Of The Iconic Fred Perry Polo, And Why The Proud Boys Adopted It, Sept. 30, 2024
Southern Poverty Law Center, Proud Boys, visited Oct. 29, 2024
Browse the Truth-O-Meter
More by Ciara O'Rourke
Trump wore red and blue at the Madison Square Garden rally, not ‘black and gold’
Support independent fact-checking.
Become a member!
In a world of wild talk and fake news, help us stand up for the facts.