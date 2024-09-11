Disney World isn’t moving to Nashville, Tennessee. This claim originated on a self-described satire site.

A recent Facebook post shared a headline purportedly announcing that Mickey Mouse is abandoning Orlando, Florida, for Nashville, Tennessee — but Walt Disney World isn’t really changing addresses.

"BREAKING," the Sept. 5 headline said. "Disney World officially moving to Nashville."

Text below the headline said: "Breaking news, Disney World is officially moving to Nashville. Starting at the end of September, Disney World will start closing part of their theme parks in order to move them to Nashville, Tennessee."

The Walt Disney Co. didn’t respond to PolitiFact’s questions about the post, but the headline comes from Mouse Trap News, which describes itself as a site that publishes "fake stories about Disney Parks stuff."

We found no credible news stories, press releases or other evidence that Disney World is moving. The Tennessean, a Nashville newspaper, called the claim a "crazy rumor."

Disney and Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis had been involved in a yearslong dispute but that ended in June with a deal that cleared the way for Disney World to expand in the Sunshine State.

We rate claims Disney World is moving to Nashville False.